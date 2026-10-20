Club Med launches a search for two emerging talents to join the cinematic residence at its new South Africa Resort

Club Med is launching an open call for applications aimed at emerging social media creators who stand out for their cinematic sensibility, storytelling skills and distinctive creative vision. The two selected talents will join the Cinematic Residence, taking place at Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari in December 2026, alongside two professional filmmakers. Their challenge: they will have one week to create a short film within the brand-new Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari, where the Indian Ocean, the savannah and lush natural landscapes come together. As part of this unique competition, participants will also have the chance to win a stay at a Club Med Resort.

Create a 30 to 45-second cinematic film telling a compelling visual story about what you choose to do when your time truly belongs to you: this is the brief behind Club Med's new talent search, launched in October 2026. Applicants must demonstrate an original, personal and compelling perspective on how people reclaim and make the most of their free time. Once selected, they will join the Cinematic Residence from 1-8 December 2026, with transportation, accommodation and meals fully covered, to produce their own film at Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari. The residency will also welcome two professional filmmakers, creating both a creative residency and a competition designed to give emerging talent the opportunity to shine. Each of the four filmmakers will be invited to bring their own creative vision and cinematic perspective to Club Med South Africa, the first Trident Resort in the Club Med portfolio to offer a dual experience: a seaside escape at the Beach Resort and an immersive safari adventure at Vikela Safari Lodge. With complete artistic freedom, participants will be encouraged to interpret the destination in their own way, capturing both the South African bush and its exceptional wildlife, as well as the beaches prized by surfers from around the world.

* Film format requirement: 16:9. ** Selected applicants must be at least 18 years old and will be provided with travel arrangements from the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or South Africa. Key Dates

19 October – 1 November 2026 Emerging talents are invited to visit Club Med's dedicated Instagram and TikTok pages, where they will find project details, competition rules and access to the application form. 2-6 November 2026

The two selected creators will be contacted by Club Med teams. PUBLIC VOTE AND GRAND PRIZE WINNER 11-22 January 2027

The films produced in South Africa will be gradually unveiled across Club Med's social media channels, including collaborative posts with the filmmakers. From 22 January 2027 The public will be invited to vote for their favorite film through an Instagram carousel.