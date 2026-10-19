A Look Inside the 2026 Samsung Galaxy Content Creator Awards

Hosted at the Galleria in Sandton, the event was a celebration of South African storytelling, innovation and a testament to Samsung’s commitment to empowering the creator economy. Guests showed up in their interpretation of red carpet glam, bringing showstopping style to the event. Before the main ceremony, we caught up with the stars of the night, including past GLAMOUR cover stars, and asked them to weigh in on the importance of such a platform.

Dazzling the red carpet in a structured Bywaldo minnie dress, Sphokuhle N affirmed that she is a beneficiary of such platforms: “I don’t think I’d be where I am in my career if it wasn’t for God and also platforms like these that celebrate creatives and also gives back to the people who share on social media and the industry.” Expanding on her take on African storytelling and where it's headed, she said, “it’s the best kind! I always root for African storytelling because it tells our stories. I’m black and African so of course I’ll be biased and say it’s the best because it reminds me of my childhood and environment.” She excitedly shared that she’d be presenting an award before heading into the venue. Sphokuhle N at the 2026 Samsung Galaxy Content Creator Awards We also caught up with lordkez, who delivered a stellar performance as part of the 947 Sound of Tomorrow nominee medley. It was refreshing to see Samsung once again elevate creatives in this way. Dressed in a stunning black lace dress with sparkles, she shared that her stylist put the look together. On what she was looking forward to most, she said, “The performances, and I’m excited to be nominated and just to be here tonight.” Nabilah Kariem looked breathtaking in a white ensemble before going on to win the Best Creator x Brand Collaboration Award for Le Creuset. She shared that she was looking forward to seeing lordkez on stage. Weighing in on what it means to have an audience, she said, “I think it’s important to have a platform to share what you believe in, and for someone like me, it’s important to show modest dressing women that you can do it all!” Nabilah, who has been flying under the radar, shared that she’s been working on her agency, which was also in the running for an award.

Nabilah Kariem, at the 2026 Samsung Galaxy Content Creator Awards K Naomi, who served as one of the judges and presenters for the evening, graced the red carpet in a black Gert-Johan Coetzee number. Radiating confidence, she said, “I’m excited to see who won in the categories I got to judge in, most importantly, tonight is for our content creators who are doing so well in South Africa, representing us as well as brands, and really just showcasing their creativity. The creators are showing us how far creativity can take you.” Nadia Jaftha and her fiance, Reece Meyer Nadia Jaftha and her fiance, Reece Meyer & business partner, showed up in coordinated outfits, looking like a true power couple. The newly engaged pair teased a coastal wedding location, hinting at Cape Town. Their agency, Ace Labs, which was also in the running for Excellence in Branded Content, making it a momentous evening for the duo. The agency also sponsored the Emerging Content Creator Award. Her words to Samsung for hosting such a platform? “Amazing work guys, you’re at the forefront of digital innovation. Well done!” Adding to Nadia’s sentiments, Reece shared that he was excited to be in attendance on behalf of the Creator Club and Ace Labs. “From the Creator Club Side, we’re most excited about giving back to the next generation of emerging creators.” The night kicked off with incredible energy, hosted by the hilarious Mpho Popps. Guests were kept at the edge of their seats with laughter throughout the evening as awards were presented across 20 categories. The evening unfolded beautifully, and the celebrations continued well into the night on the dance floor at the official after-party.