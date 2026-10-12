Samsung Galaxy Content Creator Awards Unveil Final Nominees Ahead of This Year’s Ceremony

With just a few days to go until the country’s leading digital tastemakers gather under one roof, the Samsung Galaxy Content Creator Awards, have officially announced the final category nominees ahead of the main ceremony taking place on Saturday, 17 October 2026 in Johannesburg. "We’re incredibly excited to reveal this year’s finalists and celebrate the talent, creativity and originality coming out of South Africa’s creator community,” says Manuela Dias de Deus, Founder of the Content Creator Awards and Founder of One-eyed Jack. “The calibre of the work this year has been exceptional, and we can’t wait to bring everyone together for what promises to be a very special night.”

Among the categories still up for grabs is the Excellence in Branded Content Award, which recognises campaigns that have successfully brought together brands and creators to produce work that connects with audiences in meaningful and engaging ways. The finalists in this category are: Excellence in Branded Content Award: Ace Labs for Capitec Life Cover x Sihle Dembuza “Bread Winners”

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You People for swiitchbeauty Seeing Double The #CapturedWithGalaxy Award, presented by Samsung Galaxy, celebrates creators who demonstrate what is possible when creativity meets smartphone technology. Creators were tasked to create an extraordinary piece of content using any Samsung Galaxy device. The finalists in this category are: #CapturedWithGalaxy Award:

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Sibo Mchunuu Yombusoo Cthandiweii Speaking about the category, Rae Hargreaves, Head of Marketing: Mobile eXperience at Samsung South Africa, says "The #CapturedWithGalaxy Award celebrates the incredible artistic freedom, mobility, and visual excellence that mobile technology puts directly into the hands of creators. At Samsung, we are passionate about empowering South Africa’s next generation of storytellers with innovation that pushes creative boundaries without limits. The quality, originality, and visual polish displayed across these shortlisted reels is truly inspiring. It’s exciting to see how creators are using Samsung Galaxy technology to push the boundaries of what can be captured and shared. We’re proud to support a platform that puts South African creators and their talent firmly in the spotlight.”

The final nominations come as anticipation builds towards the main awards ceremony. As the creator economy continues to evolve, the Samsung Galaxy Content Creator Awards provide a platform to recognise the individuals and teams turning creativity into influence, entertainment and business, while celebrating the growing impact of digital content on South African culture. Get Your Tickets Now For fans who want to experience the action live, there are limited tickets available for purchase via Quicket, giving audiences the opportunity to see some of South Africa’s most influential creators, entertainers and digital personalities come together under one roof.