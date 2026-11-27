As a partner of GLAMOUR Women of the Year 2026, WAHL is celebrating the individuality, influence and creative power of South African women, while introducing a new generation to its world of professional beauty innovation. Beauty is deeply personal. It can be a form of self-expression, a confidence boost or an opportunity to embrace a new version of yourself. From a signature hairstyle to the everyday rituals that make us feel our best, the choices we make about our appearance often reflect something much bigger: who we are and how we choose to show up in the world.

For WAHL, this is at the heart of its evolving brand identity. With an established heritage and a reputation for professional expertise, the brand is embracing a new chapter that brings together performance, innovation, design and personal expression. Through its repositioning, The Power Of Wahl, the brand celebrates the relationship between exceptional product performance and the freedom to explore personal style, creativity and individuality. It is a philosophy that recognises beauty as an evolving experience, one in which women are increasingly looking for products that complement their lifestyles while delivering on quality, functionality and design. As a partner of GLAMOUR Women of the Year 2026, WAHL is bringing this philosophy into a space that celebrates women who are challenging convention, shaping culture and redefining what success and influence look like.

Beyond the Style: Celebrating the Power of Women For WAHL, the partnership with GLAMOUR is a natural meeting point between beauty, fashion, culture and female influence. What makes the platform particularly meaningful is its recognition of the substance behind the style: the intelligence, creativity, leadership and cultural contributions of women making an impact in their respective industries. South African women are shaping conversations, building businesses, leading industries and influencing culture in ways that extend far beyond our borders. They are not simply interpreting global trends; they are creating their own narratives and defining what aspiration, success and individuality mean to them. WAHL believes there is no singular way to express power. It can be bold or understated, expressive or quietly assured. It can be found in a boardroom, a creative studio, a salon, a classroom or within a community.

Through The Power Of Wahl, the brand celebrates these different expressions of confidence and individuality, while recognising the importance of giving South African game changers, tastemakers, visionaries and innovators the visibility they deserve. When women see others succeeding without compromising who they are, it expands what they believe is possible for themselves. For WAHL, that recognition is an important part of empowerment. Beauty as an Investment in Yourself As the beauty landscape continues to evolve, the relationship between grooming, wellness, fashion and identity is becoming increasingly interconnected. Women are more intentional about the products they invest in, seeking solutions that combine performance, innovation, thoughtful design and longevity.

WAHL believes that the products women incorporate into their everyday routines should work as beautifully as they look. Its collection brings together professional expertise, precision engineering and considered design, with an emphasis on consistent performance, ease of use and lasting quality. The brand sees quality beauty products as considered investments rather than passing purchases. Much like building a wardrobe around pieces that stand the test of time, investing in the right beauty tools can elevate everyday rituals and deliver value well beyond the initial purchase. But the significance of these rituals goes beyond the products themselves. A new hairstyle can mark the beginning of a new chapter, while a signature look can become an important part of someone’s identity. Even a few moments spent on a personal beauty routine can offer an opportunity to pause, reset and reconnect with yourself.

For WAHL, empowering women begins with giving them the freedom to make those choices. It is about supporting their ability to express themselves, embrace change and decide how they want to be seen. This philosophy is also reflected in the brand’s evolving approach to its female consumers, from its focus on product quality and innovation to the stories it tells and the cultural spaces in which it participates. A New WAHL Experience at GLAMOUR Women of the Year At this year’s GLAMOUR Women of the Year celebration, WAHL is looking forward to bringing its evolving brand identity to life through the WAHL The Power of Glamour Lounge.

Designed as an extension of contemporary beauty culture, the space will invite guests to connect with the brand, discover its collection and experience a moment of self-care. It will also offer an opportunity to explore the technology, design details and professional expertise behind WAHL’s products. From the feel of a product in your hand to the precision and performance it delivers, the brand wants guests to appreciate the details that distinguish a quality beauty investment. More importantly, WAHL hopes to introduce women to a different side of its identity: one that recognises the personal significance of beauty rituals and understands that performance and aesthetics can exist together.

For the brand, being part of the evening is about more than the glamour. It is about connecting with women whose stories, ambitions and influence reflect the very values it hopes to champion. The Power Has Always Been Within You As WAHL celebrates this year’s GLAMOUR Women of the Year honourees, its message extends beyond the event itself. To the women being recognised, the brand celebrates the conviction, talent and individuality that have shaped their journeys. Their achievements are a reminder of what can happen when women find their voices, embrace their identities and create opportunities for others along the way.

And to the women who look up to them, WAHL encourages a different kind of investment: one that begins with believing in yourself. Invest in your ambitions, your wellbeing, your creativity and the things that bring you joy. Give yourself permission to evolve, change your mind, reinvent your style and pursue the unexpected. You do not have to make yourself smaller to fit someone else’s expectations. South African women’s originality deserves to be seen, their stories deserve to be told and their talent deserves to be celebrated.