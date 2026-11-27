A game drive is about more than spotting the biggest animals. Sometimes, the real fun lies in knowing what you're looking at, recognising the little details and discovering something new along the way. For anyone who has ever pointed at an animal and wondered exactly what it was, Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve has plenty of opportunities to put their wildlife-spotting skills to the test. Situated in the Cradle of Humankind, the reserve is home to more than 100 species of mammals, reptiles and birds, offering visitors plenty to discover on a self-drive or guided game drive.

While spotting a lion or rhino is always a highlight, there are plenty of other animals worth looking out for. Start with the familiar faces Some animals are relatively easy to identify once you know what to look for. Giraffes, for example, are hard to miss thanks to their extraordinary height and distinctive spotted coats. They can reach speeds of up to 55km/h, despite their long legs and impressive stature.

Zebras are another recognisable favourite, but their stripes are more than just a striking feature. Hartmann's mountain zebras have distinctive stripes without the shadow markings seen on some other zebra species. Then there are warthogs, whose facial warts give them their name. These characterful animals are often spotted grazing, feeding on roots or moving through the grass in search of food. Look a little closer

Some of the reserve's smaller residents are easy to overlook if you're only looking for the bigger animals. Meerkats, also known as suricates, are small members of the mongoose family, while Cape ground squirrels can be recognised by the white stripes running along either side of their bodies. Keep an eye out for the klipspringer, a small antelope particularly well adapted to rocky terrain.

Its thick coat helps protect it from injuries as it moves across uneven surfaces. And don't forget to look up. The reserve is home to a variety of bird species, including blue cranes, crowned cranes, ground hornbills and several species of vultures.

The predators have their own identifying features For those hoping to spot the reserve's predators, there are plenty of distinctive characteristics to look out for. Cheetahs are built for speed, with slender bodies, long legs and the familiar black tear marks running from the inner corners of their eyes down towards their mouths. Leopards, on the other hand, have rosette-shaped markings across their coats, while lions are instantly recognisable by their powerful build and, in males, their impressive manes.

The reserve is also home to African wild dogs, an endangered species that can be identified by their distinctive patchwork coats. No two animals have exactly the same markings, making them particularly interesting to observe. Make a game drive a little more interesting One of the best ways to improve your wildlife-spotting skills is simply to slow down and pay attention. Look beyond the obvious animals, notice differences in markings and movement, and take time to observe how animals interact with their surroundings.

At Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve, visitors can explore the reserve in their own vehicles or join a guided game drive with an experienced guide. With more than 30 species of game available to view on guided drives, there is plenty to discover along the way. There's more to discover beyond the wildlife For something a little different, visitors can also explore the Bothongo WonderCave, one of South Africa's largest cave systems and a fascinating natural attraction located within the reserve. Discovered in 1898, the cave offers a glimpse into the region's geological history, with impressive formations that have developed over millions of years. It's another opportunity to discover the natural wonders of the Cradle of Humankind beyond the animals that call the reserve home.