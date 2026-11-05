Sustainable Luxury Unleashed: Inside Africa’s First Net Zero Verified Hotel

In a landmark moment, Radisson Hotel Group unveiled the Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit as Africa’s first Verified Net Zero hotel. Setting a breathtaking new standard for luxury hospitality across the continent, this oasis proves that uncompromised style, high-end indulgence, and deep environmental reverence can coexist effortlessly, transforming solar power, fine dining, water preservation, and mindful procurement into an art form. The prestigious Verified Net Zero (VNZ) Hotels initiative tackles carbon impact at every layer, virtually erasing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions while dramatically curbing Scope 3 footprint. Running on 100% clean, renewable energy and backed by independent verification from TÜV Rheinland, the property turns sustainable living into an extraordinary getaway experience.

Nestled in Limpopo’s untamed beauty near Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon, the 138-room haven blends high design with raw nature. Every touchpoint, from sun-powered guest suites to artisanal, climate-conscious gastronomy, reflects a sophisticated commitment to protecting our planet’s grandest landscapes. Danie Smit, General Manager of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, a Verified Net Zero Hotel, said: “Becoming Africa’s first Verified Net Zero hotel demonstrates what is possible when sustainability is embedded into the way a hotel operates. In a destination like Hoedspruit, where the natural environment is such an integral part of the experience, reducing our environmental footprint is particularly important. From renewable energy solutions to more efficient use of resources, we have made meaningful changes across our operations while continuing to deliver the experiences our guests come here for. This milestone shows that existing hotels can make the transition to net zero, setting a practical example for the hospitality industry in South Africa and beyond.” Radisson Hotel Group unveiled the Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit as Africa’s first Verified Net Zero hotel. Sun-Drenched Power & Electrified Sophistication Fusing cutting-edge on-site solar generation with clean electricity guarantees, the resort will also introduce an innovative solar wheeling agreement starting in 2027, allocating an equivalent volume of pure solar energy into the grid to power every luxurious stay.

Electrification infuses every corner of the property: state-of-the-art culinary tech powers the kitchens, thermodynamic heat pumps ensure pristine warm water, and sleek electric game buggies glide quietly across the reserve, eliminating reliance on fossil fuels without missing a beat of elegance. David McDonald, CEO at SolarAfrica said: “Our team is honored to partner with Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, a Verified Net Zero Hotel and Radisson Hotel Group on this significant milestone. Guided by a shared vision to decarbonize this key sector of South Africa’s tourism industry, we have worked closely with the Hotel’s team to develop a green energy journey that addresses its immediate net-zero requirements while providing a long-term solution for embedding clean energy throughout its operations.Being at the forefront of sustainable tourism requires a deep commitment to embracing renewable energy advancements. With next-generation virtual solutions like Wheeling and Renewable Energy Certificates, businesses are no longer limited to traditional solar energy, putting them in control of reaching their sustainability targets faster.” Pure Water & Zero-Waste Indulgence Water conservation becomes a masterpiece here: 100% of wastewater is purified via an in-house recycling system. Meanwhile, bespoke partnerships with Shodulla Recycling and Egg Brothers divert all waste from landfills through sophisticated composting and vermiculture initiatives.

Luxury amenities are thoughtfully elevated: custom bulk bathroom products feature closed-loop recycling, while elegant glass carafes replace single-use plastics, ensuring zero compromise on indulgence. Guests are invited to join the movement with seamless linen options and the intuitive STAY e-concierge app, putting digital sophistication at your fingertips while eliminating paper footprint. Conscious Gastronomy & Community Empowerment Partnering with climate-tech vanguard Klimato, the culinary team introduces carbon-labeled menus. Guests can savor exquisitely curated, lower-carbon dishes crafted from ethically sourced ingredients. Through partnerships like the Zanetti Collection, upcycled Hausbrandt coffee bags are transformed into chic tote bags by local artisans—uplifting communities while compostable teas and coffee pods keep waste to zero.

Staff training, energy monitoring and preventative maintenance underpin these initiatives, making resource efficiency part of everyday decisions across housekeeping, engineering, food and beverage, and front office. Inge Huijbrechts, Chief Sustainability & Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Verified Net Zero requires us to look beyond a hotel’s energy supply and address the wider footprint of its operations. Independent verification by TÜV Rheinland provides a consistent framework and gives guests, owners and corporate customers greater confidence in the hotel’s credentials. Bringing the program to Africa is an exciting proof that Verified Net Zero can work everywhere and strengthens our understanding of how to apply this approach across different destinations as we work toward 100 Verified Net Zero hotels by 2030.” Sustainable Luxury Unleashed The Verified Net Zero program Staying at Radisson Safari Hoedspruit, a Verified Net Zero Hotel, allows guests to experience how comfort, innovation and sustainability can come together in a safari destination. The comprehensive program addresses the carbon footprint of the hotel’s energy use, covering Scopes 1 and 2 as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, alongside its operational and supply chain footprint under Scope 3.

The program follows a reduction-first approach. Scope 1 and 2 emissions are near-eliminated through electrification and renewable energy. Operational Scope 3 emissions are reduced through targeted changes across food and beverage, waste, laundry, amenities, procurement and hotel operations. At Hoedspruit, these measures include renewable electricity, electrified equipment, lower-carbon menus, recycling and composting, reduced packaging and more efficient use of resources. Residual emissions that cannot yet be eliminated are addressed as a final step through carbon credits procured via Greentrade from TASC, a leading carbon finance and project developer, through its Grassland Restoration and Stewardship in South Africa (GRASS) project. GRASS supports improved livestock management on South Africa’s grasslands while delivering significant farmer and community benefits, biodiversity restoration, improved herd health and access to formal beef and wool markets. Independent verification by TÜV Rheinland assesses the hotel’s compliance with the Net Zero Methodology for Hotels, providing transparency and credibility. Frederick Leuschner, Founder & CEO, GreenTrade said, “This partnership connects Radisson Hotel Group’s climate ambitions with the work of South African farmers restoring their soils through TASC’s GRASS program. At GreenTrade, our role is to bring these partners together and facilitate the procurement of verified carbon removal credits. We’re pleased to help turn that ambition into a concrete commitment that supports regenerative agriculture.”

Shelley Estcourt, CEO Africa of TASC added, “It’s fantastic to see Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit choosing to support a project that delivers climate benefits alongside tangible value for local communities and the landscapes they depend on. Through GRASS, we’re currently working with more than 10,000 farmers across over 600,000 hectares of communal rangeland, helping to improve land management, strengthen rural livelihoods and create opportunities for local communities to play an active role in caring for these important ecosystems.Choosing credits from a project with a direct connection to the region is a meaningful way for Radisson Hotel Group to extend its sustainability efforts beyond the hotel itself. We’re delighted to be part of this milestone and hope it marks the beginning of a long-term partnership that continues to deliver benefits for the people and landscapes that make the Lowveld such a special place.” Inside Africa’s First Net Zero Verified Hotel Framed by panoramic views of the Drakensberg Mountains, featuring 138 glamour-infused rooms and private-pool suites, vibrant dining spaces, and a pampering wellness spa, Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit is the ultimate destination for fashion-forward travelers and eco-conscious jetsetters alike. The launch supports Radisson Hotel Group’s ambition to reach 100 Verified Net Zero hotels by 2030, extending a program already operating across the UK and Nordic markets to its first African destination.