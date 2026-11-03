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From Waitress to Franchise Owner: Terri Coetser on backing herself, building success and knowing her worth

Terri Coetser is a successful Ocean Basket franchise owner but her journey to business ownership has been anything but glamorous. From learning the restaurant business from the floor up to navigating sleepless nights, difficult decisions and the responsibility of leading a team, Terri has built her success on resilience, hard work and the courage to back herself.

Success was never part of a carefully mapped-out 10-year plan for Terri. As a young waitress, her ambitions were much simpler: to be independent, create stability and build a better life. But years spent working on the restaurant floor and later managing a team taught her something invaluable. She understood the business, not just the job. And once she realised she could run the show herself, everything changed.

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Taking the leap into entrepreneurship came with plenty of fear and uncertainty. Terri admits she was terrified, but more afraid of staying small when she knew she was capable of more. Today, as an Ocean Basket franchise owner, she has experienced both the rewards and realities of building a business: from managing people and making difficult financial decisions to worrying about payroll, missing family occasions and showing up on the days when everything seems to go wrong.

For Women’s Month, she opens up about what it really takes to build success on your own terms — being underestimated as a woman, finding resilience in difficult moments, learning to lead with both strength and empathy, and understanding that confidence doesn't necessarily come before the leap. Sometimes, she says, you have to start scared and learn your way into readiness.

Terri Coester: From Waitress to Franchise Owner

GLAMOUR: You started your career as a waitress and a manager and  have gone on to become a successful Ocean Basket  franchise owner. Take us back to the beginning... What did  that younger version of Terri dream her life would look like? 

Terri: That younger Terri wasn't dreaming of boardrooms or owning  a business. She was dreaming of stability, of being able to  stand on her own two feet . As a waitress and later a  manager my dream was very simple: work hard, be excellent  at what I do, and create a better life. I didn't have a grand 10- year plan — I had work ethic, and I believed that if I showed  up and gave my best, life would open doors. 

GLAMOUR: Was there a particular moment when you realised that you  were capable of building something of your own, rather than  simply working for someone else? 

Terri: Yes. I remember watching the restaurant during a busy  service — handling pressure, customers, staff, everything at  once — and thinking, “I know this inside out. I can do more , I  can run the place.” The moment you realize you understand 

the business, not just the job, something shifts. You stop  thinking like an employee and start thinking like an owner. 

GLAMOUR: Going from waitress to manager to franchise owner is a  remarkable leap. What gave you the courage to take that risk  and back yourself? 

Terri: Honestly, it was a mix of faith, fear, and necessity. I was  terrified, but I was more terrified of staying small when I  knew I was capable of more. I had spent years learning the  hard way — on the floor, not in a textbook — so I backed my  experience. And I had people who believed in me before I  fully believed in myself. Sometimes courage isn't confidence,  it's deciding to move forward even while your hands are  shaking. 

GLAMOUR: What did your years working in restaurants teach you  about people, leadership and business that you still carry  with you today? 

Terri: Restaurants teach you everything about life. They taught me  that people remember how you made them feel — whether  that's a customer or a staff member. They taught me that  leadership isn't about shouting from the top; it's about being  present and real. And business? It taught me that wins. Anyone can be great on a good day. Can you be great  on a tired, short-staffed, everything-goes-wrong day? That's  the real business. 

GLAMOUR: What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a  woman in business, and how did you navigate it? 

Terri: Being underestimated. As a woman, you often have to prove  yourself twice. I navigated it by not getting angry, but by  getting results. Numbers don't lie, service doesn't lie. I let my  restaurant's performance speak for me. And I learned to own  my space . 

GLAMOUR: Entrepreneurship is often portrayed as glamorous once  you’ve “made it”. What are some of the less visible sacrifices,  setbacks or difficult decisions that have been part of your  journey? 

Terri: The glamour is the photo. The reality is sleepless nights  worrying about payroll, choosing to pay your staff before  yourself, missing family events ,working weekends and  wondering if you should become a plumber or electrician  every time a piece of equipment breaks down. There were  times where I questioned everything. Entrepreneurship looks  like freedom from the outside, but from the inside it's responsibility. You carry yours and your team's livelihoods  home with you. 

GLAMOUR: How has becoming a business owner changed the way  you see yourself as a woman? 

Terri: It made me softer and stronger at the same time. Stronger  because I know I can handle hard things. Softer because I no  longer feel I need to act a certain way to be taken seriously  as a business owner. I can be nurturing, empathetic, and still  be firm and profitable. I embrace being a woman in business  — that is my strength, not my limitation. 

GLAMOUR: What have you learnt about leadership through managing  a team, particularly when you’re responsible for other  people’s livelihoods and growth? 

Terri: That leadership is stewardship. These are not just "staff" —  they are mothers, fathers, students, breadwinners. I learned  that if you invest in people, they will invest in your business.  My job is not just to create profit, but to create opportunity.  When one of my team members who started as a cleaner or  waiter gets promoted or moves on to something that they  have dreamt of achieving, that is success to me.

GLAMOUR: Have there been moments when you doubted yourself or  wondered whether you had made the right decision? What  helped you keep going? 

Terri: So many times. Especially in the beginning, and especially  during tough economic times. What helped me keep going  was my "why." Why did I start? For my family, for  independence, On the days I couldn't see the way forward, I  just focused on the next step, not the whole staircase. 

GLAMOUR: What does resilience look like for you in practice,  especially on the days when things don’t go according to  plan? 

Terri: Resilience for me is not pretending everything is okay. It's  allowing yourself 10 minutes to scream in the walk-in fridge by yourself and be frustrated, and then taking a deep  breath and fixing the problem. It's opening the doors even  when you feel like closing them. It's problem-solving, and  persevering — every single day. 

GLAMOUR: We often hear women say they are waiting until they feel  “ready” before pursuing an opportunity. What would you say  to the woman who is waiting for the perfect time to take the  leap?

Terri: You will never feel 100% ready. If you wait for ready, you will  wait forever. Start scared, start small, but start. Readiness  comes while you are doing it, not before. You already have  what it takes — you just need to take the first step. 

GLAMOUR: Looking back, what would you tell the younger Terri who  was starting out as a waitress about ambition, money,  confidence and knowing your worth? 

Terri: I would tell her: Your ambition is not too much. Don't shrink  yourself to make others comfortable. Learn about money  early — save it, respect it, make it work for you. And  confidence? It doesn't come from people clapping for you. It  comes from keeping promises to yourself. Know your worth  and add tax. 

GLAMOUR: How do you define success today? Has that definition  changed from when you first entered the working world? 

Terri: When I first started, success was a title and a salary. Today,  success is peace. It's being able to provide, to create jobs, to  sleep at night knowing I did things with integrity. Success is  having a business that can run without me burning out, and a  life that I actually want to live.

GLAMOUR: What is one lesson about entrepreneurship that you wish  someone had told you before you became a business owner? 

Terri: That it's lonely at times, and that's normal. And that not  everyone will celebrate your growth. The other lesson is:  Passion brings you in, but understanding your business  keeps you in. 

GLAMOUR: As you look to the future, what does the next chapter look  like for Terri, and what are you still hoping to build or achieve? 

Terri: The next chapter is about impact, expansion and simply just  enjoying what I do . 

GLAMOUR:  Please share your message for the GLAMOUR woman?

Terri: To every woman reading this: You are already enough, and  you are more powerful than you think. You don't need  permission to dream bigger. Whether you are a waitress, a  mother, a student, or a CEO — your work matters. Let's stop  waiting for doors to open and start building our own. When  one woman rises, she brings many with her.

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