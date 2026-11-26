Healing is often framed as a breakthrough moment, a clean turning point where pain is left behind. But for Diane Rodrigues, the reality has been far more layered. In this deeply personal reflection, she unpacks the quiet, ongoing work of healing after trauma For a long time, Diane Rodrigues believed healing would come once the worst was over. Once she had left what harmed her. Once her story made sense, neatly told and understood.

But healing did not arrive in a single moment of relief. It did not come with closure, or with the end of therapy, or even with the beginning of something new. Instead, it revealed itself slowly, in the aftermath of survival, in the questions that lingered, and in the parts of herself still waiting to be heard. In her work and lived experience, Rodrigues explores the space between coping and true healing, where old patterns resurface and growth refuses to follow a straight line. It is in this space, she shares, that the real work begins. Healing Isn’t Linear: Diane Rodrigues on Learning to Stay, Not Just Survive Healing through Diane's lens...

For a long time, I believed healing would arrive once the worst was over. Once I had left what harmed me. Once I had explained my story enough times for it to make sense. I only went to a psychologist after my relationship with a narcissist ended. By then, I wasn’t seeking growth or self-discovery - I was trying to survive. Therapy became a place where I learned how to cope. How to steady myself. How to function in a world that suddenly felt unsafe inside my own body. And therapy did help - in that way.

But healing is something else entirely. What ended my sessions wasn’t a feeling of completion. It was being told that nothing more could be done for me. I remember that moment clearly. I had just shared that I had met Vic, and somehow that was interpreted as resolution. As if the presence of someone new meant the wounds had closed. They hadn’t.

I left therapy carrying a quiet confusion I couldn’t yet name. I was coping, yes. But I wasn’t healed. I had survived the fire, but I was still standing in the ashes. That distinction matters. In The Phoenix Within – A Practical Path Through Life’s Hardest Seasons, I write about rising not as a dramatic transformation, but as a slow remembering. Not a performance of strength, but a return to self after being burned by what was never meant to consume us. Healing, I’ve learned, doesn’t happen when the flames die down. It happens when we turn toward what remains and listen.

What followed therapy wasn’t a straight line forward. Old patterns surfaced in new contexts. My nervous system stayed alert, braced for danger long after it had passed. I questioned myself constantly: Why am I still reacting like this? Why isn’t love enough to make me feel safe? Grief behaved the same way. It didn’t diminish - it waited. It emerged in moments of closeness, in unexpected fear, in the silence between breaths. I thought I was regressing. I now understand I was uncovering layers that had been buried beneath survival. This is the part of healing we rarely talk about - the part where rising doesn’t look like flight. It looks like sitting in the ash, sifting through what was lost, and deciding what parts of yourself are worth carrying forward.

As women, we are often encouraged to turn pain into proof. To emerge shinier. Stronger. Redeemed. But the phoenix does not rise polished. It rises scorched, tender, and alive. Healing has not made me more impressive. It has made me more honest. More embodied. More willing to honour my limits without apology. There were moments when old coping mechanisms whispered again - not because I was failing, but because I was tired. Because healing asks more of us than survival ever did. I used to judge those moments harshly. Now I recognise them as signals from a system still learning safety. Healing did not come as a breakthrough. It came as a relationship - with my body, my truth, and my inner knowing. A relationship that required patience, gentleness, and courage. The kind of courage that doesn’t rush the rising.