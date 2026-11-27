As a partner of GLAMOUR Women of the Year 2026, Engen Xtreme celebrates the ambition, resilience and individuality of women who are redefining what is possible. Performance is often associated with power, speed and the ability to go further. But for Engen Xtreme, it represents something much bigger: the determination to keep moving forward, challenge expectations and create opportunities for progress.

As a proudly South African brand, Engen Xtreme understands the ambition and resilience it takes to pursue success, particularly when the journey is not always straightforward. These values inform the brand’s approach to its products, its customers and the communities it serves, while reinforcing its belief that there is always room to push further. It is this mindset that makes its partnership with GLAMOUR Women of the Year 2026 a natural fit. Both platforms recognise individuals who are challenging convention, creating meaningful change and making their mark in their respective industries. Celebrating Women Who Push Boundaries For Engen Xtreme, partnering with GLAMOUR Women of the Year is an opportunity to celebrate women who are not simply following established paths, but creating their own. Their stories reflect ambition, courage, creativity and the willingness to challenge perceptions – qualities that align closely with the brand’s philosophy of performance and progress.

The brand believes that recognising women’s achievements goes beyond celebrating individual success. It is also about acknowledging the doors they open, the perspectives they shift and the opportunities they create for others. Visibility matters. When women who are making an impact are recognised, their journeys can inspire others to pursue their ambitions, challenge limitations and imagine new possibilities for themselves. This is particularly important in industries where traditional perceptions of leadership, capability and success can still influence who gets recognised and given opportunities.

Engen Xtreme’s message is clear: capability and ambition are not defined by convention, and performance has no gender. Xtreme Kouture: Where Creativity Meets Sustainability One of the ways Engen Xtreme brings its philosophy to life is through Xtreme Kouture, its sustainability and creative platform. Moving beyond the traditional purpose of lubricant packaging, Xtreme Kouture explores how recycled materials can become a source of creative expression and innovation. The platform brings together fashion, sustainability, motorsport and street culture, demonstrating how seemingly different creative spaces can intersect to produce something unexpected.

By working with talented creatives to transform recycled lubricant packaging into a platform for artistic expression, the initiative challenges conventional thinking about both sustainability and the possibilities of a brand. At its heart, Xtreme Kouture is about recognising potential, creating opportunities and embracing different perspectives. It demonstrates that innovation does not always come from staying within familiar boundaries; sometimes, it begins with looking at something differently. This commitment to opening up new spaces for creativity also reflects Engen Xtreme’s broader belief in empowerment. For the brand, supporting talent means giving people the opportunity to express themselves, showcase their abilities and contribute ideas that move industries and communities forward.

A More Inclusive Vision of Performance While Engen Xtreme operates in a category that has traditionally been associated with men, the brand is clear that its identity and values are not exclusive to one audience. There are powerful women contributing to its industry, and the brand sees its partnership with GLAMOUR Women of the Year as an opportunity to reflect that reality. It is also a chance to broaden the conversation around performance, recognising the women whose expertise, leadership and determination are helping shape their respective fields. For Engen Xtreme, empowerment begins with challenging perceptions and creating opportunities for talent to be recognised wherever it exists. It is about understanding that progress is stronger when more voices and perspectives are included.

Keep Moving Forward. Keep Pushing Further. As Engen Xtreme looks forward to being part of GLAMOUR Women of the Year 2026, it is the stories behind the achievements that matter most. The brand is particularly inspired by the journeys, challenges overcome and moments of courage that have shaped this year’s honourees. Its message to the women being celebrated, and to those who look up to them, is to keep pushing boundaries and never allow someone else’s expectations to determine what they can achieve. Progress is rarely a straight line. It takes resilience, confidence and the courage to take risks, embrace uncertainty and do things differently. But those moments can also create opportunities that once seemed out of reach.