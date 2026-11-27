Former international model turned designer Diana Tadjuideen shares the story behind Diane Paris; a luxury label bridging Parisian sophistication, Polish craftsmanship, and South Africa's dynamic style energy. In this exclusive conversation, she dives into the ethos of understated luxury, sustainable limited-run production, and designing timeless pieces that empower women across every stage of life. From the haute couture runways of Paris to the vibrant heart of Johannesburg, Diana Tadjuideen’s journey is one of passion, vision, and relentless elegance. As the Founder and Creative Director of Diane Paris, she blends timeless European craftsmanship with the bold, dynamic spirit of South African style. Here, the visionary designer lets us into her journey from modeling to building a luxury fashion empire, the power of understated luxury, and what it truly means to empower women through high fashion.

GLAMOUR: You grew up in Paris and worked as an international model. What did those years teach you about how clothes should fit and feel, beyond how they look on camera? Diana: Growing up in Paris, fashion was always part of my environment. There is something very instinctive about the way Parisian women dress. It’s effortless, never forced. My years in modelling gave me a different perspective on clothing. I learned that a beautiful garment is not necessarily one that photographs beautifully. It’s one that makes you feel beautiful when you wear it. I became fascinated by the relationship between fabric, movement and the female body. How a perfectly cut jacket can change your posture, or how a beautiful dress can completely transform your energy. For me, fashion has always been about how you feel, not just how you look. GLAMOUR: You also studied International Commerce and Luxury Marketing. How did you go from the runway and the classroom to building your own label?

Diana: I think I’ve always had two sides to my personality: the creative dreamer and the entrepreneur. Studying International Commerce and Luxury Marketing gave me an understanding of what happens behind the beauty of a brand. The strategy, the craftsmanship, the positioning and the importance of creating something with a strong identity.Modelling allowed me to experience fashion from the inside, while my studies helped me understand how to build a business around it. Eventually, I wanted to create something of my own. Something that reflected my personal vision of femininity, elegance and individuality. DIANE PARIS became the meeting point between those two worlds. GLAMOUR: Was there a specific moment or frustration that made you think, “I need to start Diane Paris”? Diana: It wasn’t necessarily one moment. It was a feeling that kept growing. I have always loved beautiful clothes, but I often found myself looking for pieces that were elegant without being predictable, feminine without being overly complicated, and luxurious without needing a logo to prove it. I wanted clothes that felt special but could still be worn in everyday life.

I also loved the idea of creating something that wasn’t available everywhere. Pieces that women could make their own. At some point, I realised that instead of constantly searching for those clothes, perhaps I should create them myself. That’s really where DIANE PARIS began. Meet Diana Tadjuideen is the visionary behind Diane Paris GLAMOUR: You say “true style is never loud.” What does understated luxury mean to you in practice, in a cut, a fabric or a detail? Diana: Understated luxury is about confidence. It’s knowing that you don’t need to shout to be noticed. For me, luxury lives in the details. The way a garment falls on the body, the quality of a fabric, an unexpected sleeve, beautiful embroidery or a perfectly constructed silhouette.

I love classic pieces, but always with a twist. Something subtle that makes you look twice. I also believe that true luxury is personal. It’s not about wearing the most expensive thing in the room. It’s about wearing something that feels completely right for you. GLAMOUR: Who is the Diane Paris woman? Describe her day, her wardrobe and her confidence. Diana: The DIANE PARIS woman is not defined by her age, her profession or where she comes from. She’s a woman who knows herself, or is enjoying the journey of discovering who she is. She might start her morning with a business meeting, have lunch with her girlfriends, and find herself at an unexpected dinner that evening. Her wardrobe moves with her life. Beautiful tailoring, effortless linen, feminine dresses, statement pieces and timeless essentials that she can style in her own way.

She’s confident, but she doesn’t need to prove anything. Most importantly, she dresses for herself. I’ve always believed that every day is an occasion to dress up. We don’t need to wait for a special event to feel beautiful. GLAMOUR: Your fabrics are sourced in Paris and the garments are made in Poland. Why that combination, and what does Polish craftsmanship bring that you couldn’t find elsewhere? Diana: Paris is where my aesthetic was shaped, and it remains an incredible source of inspiration for fabrics, textures and innovation.

Poland, on the other hand, has a wonderful tradition of craftsmanship and garment construction. I also have a personal connection to Poland through my family, so bringing these two worlds together felt very natural. What I particularly appreciate about our production is the attention to detail and the ability to work closely with skilled people who understand the importance of quality. For me, the combination is beautiful: Parisian creativity and Polish craftsmanship. It’s also about relationships. In fashion, finding people who genuinely care about what they create is invaluable. GLAMOUR: You produce limited quantities rather than following fast trends. What does that look like commercially, and is it a hard model to sustain?

Diana: Of course, it comes with challenges, especially when you’re building a business. Producing in smaller quantities means being very conscious of your costs, your stock and the decisions you make. But I have never wanted DIANE PARIS to become a brand where you see the same dress everywhere. I love the idea that a woman discovers a piece and feels that it’s something special. Limited production also gives us more flexibility to experiment, introduce new designs and respond to what our clients genuinely love. Commercially, it’s a balancing act, but I believe there is real value in creating less and creating better.

GLAMOUR: Why Johannesburg, and why Hyde Park or Sandton as your home base? Diana: Johannesburg has a very special energy. It’s ambitious, creative, dynamic and full of interesting people. When I first came to South Africa, I was fascinated by the women here. Their confidence, their individuality and the way they embrace fashion. I also saw an opportunity to introduce a different approach to European-inspired luxury. I never wanted DIANE PARIS to feel like a conventional retail experience. Our showroom in Sandhurst is an extension of my world. It’s intimate, personal and welcoming. I want women to come in, discover beautiful clothes, have a conversation, enjoy the experience and feel at home. For me, luxury is also about how you make people feel.

GLAMOUR: How does the South African woman’s lifestyle and climate differ from what you may have had in mind in Paris, and has that shaped your designs? Diana: Absolutely, and I think that’s one of the most beautiful things about creating fashion between two cultures. Parisian style tends to be more understated, while South African women often embrace colour, femininity and statement dressing with incredible confidence. The lifestyle is different too. There’s a wonderful outdoor culture here, beautiful weather, social gatherings and a love for celebrating life. Living in South Africa has definitely influenced the way I design. I’ve become more interested in versatile pieces, beautiful natural fabrics, flowing silhouettes and clothes that can transition effortlessly from day to evening. Our Riviera Passport collection is a reflection of that lifestyle. It’s about travel, freedom and dressing beautifully wherever life takes you.

GLAMOUR: Bringing European-made luxury to South Africa means dealing with currency pressures and price-sensitive consumers. How have you navigated that? Diana: It’s certainly one of the biggest challenges of running an internationally produced fashion brand in South Africa. Currency fluctuations, importing and production costs all have a direct impact on the business. We’ve had to become very strategic about our collections, our quantities and the way we operate. But I’ve always believed that our clients are investing in more than just a garment. They’re investing in quality, originality, craftsmanship and the experience of wearing something special.

I don’t believe luxury should be about unnecessary excess. For me, it’s about offering genuine value through beautiful design, thoughtful production and pieces that women will want to wear again and again. GLAMOUR: As a former model, how do you think about inclusivity and fit across body types, ages and backgrounds? Diana: Modelling taught me that even the most beautiful women can feel insecure in the wrong clothes. That’s something I’ve never forgotten.

I don’t believe femininity has an age, a size or a particular shape. Every woman deserves to feel beautiful and confident in what she wears. At DIANE PARIS, we pay close attention to fit, proportion and how a garment works on different bodies. We also offer personal styling and the possibility of adjustments or customisation, because sometimes the smallest change makes the biggest difference. I love seeing women of different generations wearing the same piece in completely different ways. Style is deeply individual, and I think that’s what makes fashion so interesting. A floral dress from the Diane Paris Riviera Passport Collection GLAMOUR: Where do you want Diane Paris to be in five years?