From commanding the screen and turning heads both on and off stage, Gail Mabalane brings a unique perspective that has contributed to her longevity in the entertainment industry. Effortlessly blending star power with season-defining style, she opens up about her A-list status, evolving relationship with success, ultimate summer fashion must-haves, and the art of looking fabulous while gracefully shifting between roles. Reflecting on how her definition of success has evolved over the years, she shares that when you’re younger, success can look like the milestones...the roles, opportunities, recognition and the things you can point to. “Earlier in my career, success was more closely tied to the things people could see from the outside. Those things still matter, and I’m grateful for them, but success looks much more holistic to me now.” Today, success to Gail, is also about the life she is building outside of her career. “It’s about being present for my children, nurturing my marriage, having peace, finding joy in the things that make me happy and being able to pursue my ambitions without losing myself in the process. It’s finding purpose in something greater than myself and building something that can outlive me, knowing that I’m growing in the process.” Enlightening that she has come to understand that you can achieve anything you thought you wanted and still feel unfulfilled if you have not made room for the things that truly matter to you. “I still have big dreams, but I no longer want to achieve them at the expense of the life I’m trying to build.”

Gail Mabalene Rooted firmly in her current era, she shares that this season of her life is called, ‘Intentional Becoming,’ “I’m still dreaming, still building and still stretching myself, but I’m much more intentional about what I say yes to and why. I’m learning that growth doesn’t always have to be loud. Sometimes it looks like saying no, or making a difficult decision, choosing peace, being present with your family or having the courage to start again.” She affirms that this season feels grounded, expansive and deeply personal. “I feel more comfortable in my own skin, more aware of what matters to me, and excited about who and what I’m still becoming. Known to make a statement without saying a word, Gail says she would describe her style as relaxed, effortless and comfortable. “I love pieces that make me feel good without feeling like I’m trying too hard. Sometimes that’s a beautiful, tailored look, and other times it’s something relaxed and playful. I enjoy fashion, but I also want to feel like myself in what I’m wearing.” For the gorgeous star, the best outfits are the ones that give you a little extra confidence the moment you put them on. The one piece she’d grab if she could only take one thing? “A great blazer. I love how versatile it is. You can throw it over jeans with a pair of sneakers, wear it with tailored trousers and a pair of heels or style it over a dress. It instantly pulls a look together without requiring too much effort. I appreciate pieces that work hard in your wardrobe and allow you to create different looks with what you already own. On whether her current era shows up in what she wears, she says, “Definitely! I think the more comfortable you become with yourself, the less you feel the need to dress for other people’s expectations.” Letting us in on her approach to styling, she says she’s drawn to pieces that feel authentic to her. “Things that are versatile and allow me to move between the different parts of my life. I can appreciate a statement look, but I also love simplicity. These days, I think about how something makes me feel just as much as how it looks. I want my clothes to complement who I am, not compete with it. If you’ve been keeping an eye on the season’s must haves, then you probably know that Capri pants are back this summer. Where is Gail wearing them to this travel season? “I’m here for a good fashion comeback! I’d wear capri pants for a relaxed summer lunch, exploring a new city or even travelling when I want to look put together without compromising on comfort. I’d style them with a simple top, a great pair of flats or sandals, and sunglasses. You could also dress them up with heels and a beautiful top for the evening. I love fashion that gives you room to have fun and make a trend your own.”