Black Friday was once defined by the race for televisions, smartphones and appliances. The big win was securing a big-ticket purchase at a lower price before the deal disappeared. That picture is changing. South Africans are not abandoning Black Friday, but many are giving it a more practical purpose: getting ahead of the expenses that come with the Festive Season. Statistics South Africa's retail trade figures show that November accounted for 45.9% of combined November and December retail sales in 2025, compared with 42.5% in 2011. The strongest gains came from general dealers, which include supermarkets and household-goods retailers.

The shift is also reflected in what consumers say they intend to buy. A 2025 Pick n Pay Smart Shopper survey found that 70% of respondents planned to prioritise groceries over luxury purchases during Black Friday. For Lerato Moleko, Strategy Director at Penquin, this points to a broader change in how consumers approach the sales period. “Black Friday is still about finding a good deal, but the reason behind the purchase is changing. Consumers are thinking beyond the sale itself and looking at how they can use November to prepare for December,” he explains. “It's becoming less about buying something simply because it's discounted and more about making purchases that help them manage the months ahead.” Black Friday is moving beyond the shopping list

In South Africa, December brings more than presents and celebrations. For many households, it means budgeting for travel home, gifts, food and the expectation of contributing to family gatherings and shared occasions. Wonga's 2025 Summer Spending Survey highlighted some of these competing demands. Respondents planned to spend an average of R2,261 on food and drinks, R1,166 on local travel and transport, and R1,135 on gifts. Among those travelling, 52% said they were doing so to visit family rather than for tourism. These expenses help explain why November promotions can play a bigger role in household planning. Buying groceries or household essentials at a genuine saving may leave more room in the budget for travelling home, celebrating with loved ones or managing the start of the new year.

“This isn't necessarily about consumers becoming less interested in the things they want. It's about understanding what else that money needs to cover. December is an important time for families, but it can also be an expensive one. If Black Friday helps people get some of those costs out of the way earlier, it gives them a little more control over how they spend in the weeks that follow,” Moleko adds. The opportunity for retailers For retailers and brands, this creates an opportunity to think beyond the size of the discount. If consumers are using Black Friday to prepare for the festive season, offers that help them do that in a practical way may be just as relevant as traditional big-ticket promotions.