Five budget moves to make as year-end pressure builds

South African household budgets are heading into the final quarter of the year with several new pressures to absorb. Statistics South Africa put annual inflation at 4.4% in August, slightly up from 4.3% in July, while transport inflation was 8.8%. October has brought another sharp increase in fuel prices, with petrol 93 rising by R3.12 a litre and petrol 95 by R3.33 a litre from 7 October, adding further pressure to household transport costs. All of this is landing just as Black Friday and festive spending come into view, with January’s school and household costs not far behind. That seasonal pressure is visible in spending data. Discovery Bank’s SpendTrend Festive Season Edition 2025/26 found that its clients’ average card spend in December 2025 was 20% higher than during the rest of the year.

“A lot of the next few months is already visible,” says Craig Whittaker, COO at Finchoice. “Putting those commitments in front of you now gives you time to make adjustments before the final quarter spending begins.” Put October to January on one page Put down the income you expect in each month alongside the larger costs you already know are coming. Include any one-off expenses as well as the regular debit orders that will continue through December.

An early December salary can be deceptive. It lands before Christmas, but for some households it has to last close to six weeks before the next payday. By then, January costs are already waiting. This longer gap between paydays can put extra pressure on households after the festive season. Turn increases into rands Medical schemes are now moving through the annual process of setting contributions and benefits for 2027. The Council for Medical Schemes’ 2027 guidance says proposed changes should be affordable to members as well as financially sustainable.

When a new medical scheme or insurance amount comes through, look at the rand difference and what it does to the rest of your monthly budget. A small percentage increase can still take a noticeable bite out of the money left over. If the new amount no longer fits comfortably, look at your options early rather than waiting until a payment is missed. If you have variable-rate debt, check what the latest rate increase does to your repayment and update your budget accordingly. The next MPC decision is scheduled for 19 November, so households with variable-rate debt should keep an eye on whether their repayment assumptions need to be updated again. Decide what December can cost before Black Friday

Set the amount you can afford to spend over the festive period before promotions begin. A discount only helps if you need the item and have planned for the cost. For planned Black Friday purchases, tools such as buy now pay later (BNPL) can help spread the cost across more than one pay cycle rather than absorbing the full expense at once. The key is to factor each instalment into your budget upfront, so you know what is already committed in the months ahead. “Black Friday is easier to manage if you know what you can spend before you start browsing for deals. Otherwise, the discounts can end up setting the budget for you,” says Whittaker.

Give January some money now Even a modest amount set aside over the next few pay cycles can reduce the pressure when school and household costs return together. If you expect a bonus or additional income, decide in advance how much to set aside for January rather than leaving the full amount available for December.

Setting January’s money aside before festive spending begins can help you start the new year without immediately having to catch up. Know what kind of shortfall you have As you plan the months ahead, pay attention to where the pressure in your budget is coming from. There is an important difference between needing to cover a specific, once-off expense and finding that your regular monthly expenses consistently exceed your income.

If the household budget comes up short every month, the problem needs a different response. Review what can be postponed, reduced or adjusted before adding another repayment. If credit is appropriate for a once-off need, understand the full cost, when repayment is due and what that will leave available next month. Avoid making December work by piling several repayments into January. Whittaker says digital tools can also make it easier for consumers to keep track of what they owe and when payments are due. Finchoice's own customer behaviour points to how actively people are managing their finances digitally: 95% of its customers transact digitally, while customers log into their accounts an average of seven times a month. "The more visible your commitments are, the easier it is to make decisions before you reach the point where the numbers no longer work," he says.