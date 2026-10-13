Reasons we love our October'26 cover stars

Our October issue celebrates six individuals who are shaping the beauty and creator landscape in their own ways. From the women who helped establish the creator economy to the emerging voices bringing fresh perspectives to the industry, Cleo Carelse, Lebo Lion, Lesego Legobane, Auctavia Letlojane, Oratile Masedi and Pamela Manana remind us that there is no single way to build a career, find your voice or make an impact. Featured in partnership with Dove, the six cover stars came together to celebrate the Dove Creator Collective, an initiative connecting established voices with a new generation of creators. Their stories explore everything from self-belief and representation to resilience, collaboration and the importance of making room for others. Here's why we love our October cover stars.

October'26 Hair & Beauty issue cover stars. Image: Themba Mbuyisa Cleo Carelse She reminds us that our stories deserve to be heard Originally from Mitchells Plain, Cape Town-based creator Cleo Carelse knows what it means to push past self-doubt. Despite initially questioning whether people would connect with her story, she took a chance on the Dove Creator Collective and became one of its three winners. Her journey is a reminder that you don't have to wait until you feel completely ready to put yourself out there. We love that Cleo is committed to sharing the unfiltered parts of her journey, too. Having experienced bullying and struggled with her confidence, she is still learning to embrace herself, and she's honest about that process. Rather than presenting a polished version of success, she wants her platform to create space for others to express themselves and rebuild their confidence. Her message? You are your own niche, and your experiences are worth sharing. Cleo Carelse Lebo Lion She believes in the power of women supporting women Known as the Voice of Marketing, Lebo Lion has built her career around making knowledge and resources more accessible to entrepreneurs and professionals. Her work extends beyond content creation, with her experience in marketing and business informing how she educates and mentors others.

What we love most about Lebo is her commitment to creating opportunities for other women. As a judge for the Dove Creator Collective, she was excited to connect with emerging talent and understand what they need to grow. For her, passing the baton means building a sustainable network of women who can help one another move forward. She also reminds us not to let the fear of rejection distract us from the people who genuinely support us. It's a perspective that makes her advocacy for sisterhood feel like more than just a talking point. Lebo Lion Lesego Legobane She helped make representation part of the conversation Affectionately known as Thick Leeyonce, Lesego Legobane has spent more than a decade creating content that encourages women to embrace themselves as they are. Long before inclusivity became a familiar talking point in the industry, she was using her platform to challenge narrow beauty standards and champion representation. Her ten-year partnership with Dove has also taught her to approach content creation with intention. She speaks candidly about learning to treat her platform as a business, understanding her influence and taking responsibility for the audience that looks up to her. She continues to evolve while remaining committed to the values that shaped her career. She also recognises what emerging creators bring to the industry, crediting their fresh perspectives with reigniting her own enthusiasm for creating.

Lesego Legobane Auctavia Letlojane She shows us that it's never too late to start again Auctavia Letlojane's story is one of resilience, faith and rediscovering yourself. After experiencing unemployment and spending years rebuilding, she decided to turn her passion for storytelling into a profession. Motherhood became a catalyst for change, inspiring her to pursue a new chapter while finding her way back to her artistic roots. Auctavia is embracing this season of her life without pretending the journey has been easy. Her content draws on her experiences, with the hope of encouraging other women to navigate their own challenges and find the courage to begin again. She is also reclaiming her music and preparing to launch a podcast, with plenty more on the horizon. Her story reminds us that a difficult chapter doesn't have to define what comes next. Auctavia Letlojane Oratile Masedi He makes authenticity look effortless Award-winning creator Oratile Masedi brings his personality, cultural pride and thoughtful perspective to everything he does. Raised by women who taught him the importance of respect, he remains grounded in his Pretoria roots and proudly incorporates Sepedi into his content.

Oratile understands the importance of being true to yourself while remaining open to growth. His experience with the Dove Creator Collective encouraged him to collaborate more closely with others, reminding him that different personalities can work together without losing what makes them unique. He also advocates for young creators to use their platforms to discuss issues that matter, rather than focusing solely on entertainment. His approach to content is a reminder that authenticity and substance can go hand in hand. Oratile Masedi Pamela Manana She proves that starting small can lead to something bigger Pamela Manana began creating content during the COVID-19 lockdown, buying her first camera and learning as she went. Five years later, what started as a side pursuit alongside her career in retail has grown into a meaningful creative journey, culminating in her first GLAMOUR cover. We love Pamela's honesty about what it takes to build something from the ground up. She is quick to credit her family, particularly her mother, and her audience for believing in her along the way. She also challenges the idea that the creator industry is too crowded, believing there is room for everyone who is willing to put in the work. Her advice to aspiring creators is to take pride in their beginnings, invest in their craft and create content with purpose. After all, you never know where that first step might lead.