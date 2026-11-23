If you've been eyeing tickets to an upcoming concert but have been waiting for payday to make it happen, Black Friday could be the nudge you need. With South Africa's live music calendar continuing to fill up, several ticketing platforms are introducing promotions on selected concerts and entertainment experiences this week. Running from 23 November, the offers span Big Concerts, Webtickets, Howler and Candlelight Concerts, with opportunities to catch international acts like Kehlani and Leon Bridges, discover local talent or add another live music experience to your summer plans. The catch? Each platform has its own promotional dates, participating events and ticket conditions, so knowing where to look is key.

Where to find Black Friday ticket deals Big Concerts Big Concerts is running its Concert Week promotion from 23 to 29 November, with R200 tickets available for selected shows. For anyone who has been putting off booking an upcoming concert, the offer could make seeing a favourite artist a little more affordable. As with most limited ticket promotions, availability will depend on the participating events and remaining allocation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG Concerts (@bigconcerts) Webtickets Webtickets is taking a staggered approach to its Black Friday specials, with new offers being introduced daily from 23 to 27 November. Rather than having all the deals available at once, this means there may be something different to look out for each day. The platform's newsletter is also worth keeping an eye on for updates.