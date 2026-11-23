We’re definitely getting wise to the multiple manicure opportunities that getting married offers up, and the stats don’t lie: Searches for “engagement nail ideas” are up 103% in the past year and the hashtag #engagementnails has north of a hundred millions views on TikTok. Of course, wedding day nails are important, but they also have to share the spotlight with the dress, the veil, and your spouse. But engagement nails? Along with your shiny new ring, that manicure is the headliner.

The problem is, engagement nails can be trickier to predict unless you can sniff out a proposal like a basset hound. Our thinking? If you feel a proposal coming, it’s always nice to be prepared. The worst that can happen is you’re left with a dreamy manicure. And if you are caught unawares, you can always book in for engagement nails once that ring is firmly on your finger (before introducing her to all your friends). How to choose your engagement manicure Before you start, there are a few things to consider when choosing your perfect-match engagement mani. To help get the inspo flowing, Tinu Bello, an A-list manicurist and senior ambassador for Mylee, the UK’s number one at-home gel nail brand, has some advice. Consider your personal style. If you love color, maximalism, and fun, this should be reflected not only in your ring, but in your manicure too. While French manicure styles and milky pinks will always be classics, if you’re more alternative, follow your own mood and aesthetic, which could mean bold color, rhinestones, and nail art. If you like the classics but with a modern twist, a chrome finish or an almond Frenchie will help things feel on trend.