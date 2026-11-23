We’re definitely getting wise to the multiple manicure opportunities that getting married offers up, and the stats don’t lie: Searches for “engagement nail ideas” are up 103% in the past year and the hashtag #engagementnails has north of a hundred millions views on TikTok.
Of course, wedding day nails are important, but they also have to share the spotlight with the dress, the veil, and your spouse. But engagement nails? Along with your shiny new ring, that manicure is the headliner.
The problem is, engagement nails can be trickier to predict unless you can sniff out a proposal like a basset hound. Our thinking? If you feel a proposal coming, it’s always nice to be prepared. The worst that can happen is you’re left with a dreamy manicure. And if you are caught unawares, you can always book in for engagement nails once that ring is firmly on your finger (before introducing her to all your friends).
How to choose your engagement manicure
Before you start, there are a few things to consider when choosing your perfect-match engagement mani. To help get the inspo flowing, Tinu Bello, an A-list manicurist and senior ambassador for Mylee, the UK’s number one at-home gel nail brand, has some advice.
Consider your personal style.
If you love color, maximalism, and fun, this should be reflected not only in your ring, but in your manicure too. While French manicure styles and milky pinks will always be classics, if you’re more alternative, follow your own mood and aesthetic, which could mean bold color, rhinestones, and nail art. If you like the classics but with a modern twist, a chrome finish or an almond Frenchie will help things feel on trend.
“By coordinating your nail style with your ring selection process, you can achieve a harmonious aesthetic that accentuates the beauty of both elements,” says Bello. “This thoughtful consideration enhances your overall experience and ensures that every detail, from your ring to your nails, reflects your personal style and preferences impeccably.”
Match your nail shape to your engagement ring.
Lots of us are detail driven, but jewelry brand Pandora found that one in four jewelry enthusiasts prefer to match their nail shape to their ring shape. “Embracing the rule of symmetry is paramount; it ensures that the curves, lines, and points of your diamond or stone harmonize flawlessly with your nail shape,” says Bello.
Round nails
“Stone shapes that elongate the fingers and create the illusion of length tend to be most flattering for those with round nails,” says Bello. “Oval-shaped diamonds have a long, graceful silhouette that visually stretches the fingers, making them a great match for round nail shapes. They add elegance and charm to the hand, creating a timeless and sophisticated look.”
Almond nails
“Almond nail shapes, recognized for their slender and tapered look, pair best with diamonds that enhance the elongated and graceful contours of the fingers,” says Bello. “The elongated and pointed shape of marquise diamonds mirrors the tapered appearance of almond nail shapes, creating a cohesive and harmonious look. Marquise diamonds elongate the fingers further, enhancing the slender and graceful aesthetic.”
Square nails
“Square nails, characterized by their straight edges and flat, square tips, pair well with diamond shapes that mirror the angular lines and geometric nature of the nails,” Bello says. “The square or rectangular shape of princess-cut diamonds aligns perfectly with the geometric lines of square nail shapes. This creates a cohesive and harmonious look that emphasizes clean, angular aesthetics.”
Stiletto nails
“Stiletto nail shapes, characterized by their long and pointed design with a narrow tip, are complemented by diamonds that accentuate the sharp, dramatic lines of these nails,” says Bello. “The tapered point of pear-shaped diamonds complements the sharp, pointed tips of stiletto nails, creating a cohesive and harmonious look. Pear-shaped diamonds add elegance and femininity to the hand, enhancing the overall allure of the nails.”
Ballerina or coffin nails
“Ballerina nail shapes, or coffin nails, have an elongated, tapered form with squared-off tips. Diamonds that enhance the sleek and contemporary appeal of these nails are an excellent choice,” says Bellow. “Baguette-cut diamonds, with their long, rectangular shape and step-cut facets, complement the elongated silhouette of ballerina nails. The linear facets of baguette-cut diamonds add a touch of elegance and refinement to the overall look.”
So what’s trending?
Unsurprisingly the classics are leading this one, with variations on elevated, bare-but-better manicures. On Pinterest, milky white nails are topping searches, followed by glazed donut nails, glass nails, silver nails, and chrome French tips.
Originally published on Glamour US.