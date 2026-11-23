Mike Shier is home after eight years abroad, and his new restaurant, SCAPE, might just be your summer lunch spot sorted. Picture this: a long lunch on the southern slopes of Paarl Mountain, a glass of something chilled in hand, farmland rolling towards Table Mountain, and the kids happily running wild on the lawn. It was already a pretty good way to spend an afternoon. This summer, it gets even better.

A new name, a new chapter The property is now VONDELING at Vrymansfontein, a name that brings the Vondeling wines and the farm's hospitality under one roof. Settle in at SCAPE Restaurant, The Shed or Tree Bar, taste at the Vondeling Cellar Door, or book a private gathering. (One note: the wine estate and production cellar stay on the Paardeberg, about 25 kilometres away, and aren't open to visitors. The Paarl Valley is where you come to taste, eat and stock up.) The chef coming home

Leading the kitchens is Executive Chef Mike Shier, back in South Africa after eight years in London. His most recent post was Head Chef at Michelin-starred Dorian in Notting Hill, where he rose through the ranks alongside Executive Chef Max Coen and helped the team win and keep its star. In 2026, Dorian placed third in the UK at the National Restaurant Awards. Before that, Mike was part of the South African-inspired Kudu Collective, first as Head Chef at Kudu in Peckham and then on the team that launched Kudu Grill. Back home, he ran the kitchen at Cape Town's Hog House Brewing Company, where he honed his skills in smoking, barbecue and cooking over wood fire. "London has been wildly formative beyond my dreams, but the plan has always been to come home to South Africa, where family and friends are," he says. "I feel there's a certain responsibility being South African, having gone abroad and being exposed to so much, to bring that back and share it with a new generation of chefs."

What's on the plate At SCAPE, expect a Cape Winelands bistro serving generous, seasonal South African food. Mike calls on bistronomy, which pairs polished, classically grounded technique with the ease of a neighbourhood bistro. Local growers, farmers and fishermen shape the menu, and the farm's almonds, nearby orchards and the Cape coastline all get a look-in. The menu is still taking shape, but it's rooted in South African food memories. Think pap given the star treatment usually reserved for polenta, or a madeleine carrying the flavours of a koeksister.

One idea we're already eyeing is the Cape Pantry bread course: slow-fermented sourdough roosterkoek cooked over coals, served with changing cultured butters, preserves, pickles and ferments. It's made for tearing apart and sharing. The pantry itself will act as a living record of the seasons, with produce preserved at its peak to carry flavour through the year. Expect rich stocks and sauces, fresh herbs, bitter leaves and a little fire-kissed caramelisation, with vegetables treated as lovingly as meat and fish. Above all, expect generosity: proper portions, plenty of sauce and the kind of food that has you reaching for another mouthful. The setting

SCAPE's open kitchen keeps the action close to the dining room, while the covered terrace frames the farmland views, with trees and natural textures all around. Mike's hope is a restaurant that suits a celebration just as well as a regular Friday-night booking. The maiden VMF wines are ready to pour. With Callie Louw in the vineyards, his appointment as consulting winemaker and viticultural advisor reconnects Vondeling with its first winemaker. Between 2005 and 2007, Callie produced the estate’s earliest vintages, including the maiden Babiana, which has since become one of South Africa’s most recognised white blends. He returns nearly two decades later with a reputation built on vineyard-led winemaking in the Swartland.“It’s simple,” says Callie. “If the vineyards are right, the wine will be right. My job is to understand the farming and not get in the way of what the site is trying to say.”