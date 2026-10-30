Dolce&Gabbana reopens Cape Town boutique at the V&A Waterfront

The Italian house reopens its Cape Town boutique with a rooftop address, sea views and a very good reason to go shopping.
Some retail addresses are about convenience. This one is about the view. Dolce&Gabbana has reopened its Cape Town boutique at the V&A Waterfront, in a new rooftop space at Victoria Wharf, where Table Mountain rises on one side and the pier and open sea stretch out on the other. It’s hard to think of a more fitting backdrop for a brand built on drama, sunshine and unapologetic beauty.
The reopening marks a new chapter for a house that has been part of South Africa’s fashion landscape since 2015. Founded in Milan in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Dolce&Gabbana has always worn its Sicilian heart on its sleeve: the corsetry, the lace, the sensual tailoring, the leopard print that somehow reads as both wild and classic. Now, that Mediterranean spirit meets one of the most photogenic coastlines in the world.
Inside, the boutique takes its cues from contemporary Italian architecture, with every detail composed to feel immersive rather than simply impressive. The offering spans the full Dolce&Gabbana universe: women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and sunglasses, plus Fine Jewelry for those moments that call for something truly special.
Beauty lovers get a dedicated corner of their own. The Dolce&Gabbana Beauty area carries the complete range of makeup, skincare and fragrance for women and men, so you can leave with a new signature scent or the perfect red lip alongside the perfect dress.
Then there’s the Casa Collection, where the house’s most recognizable motifs move from the wardrobe to the living room. Think Leopard, Zebra, the painted Carretto Siciliano and the sun-washed Blu Mediterraneo, all translated into design and homeware pieces made to turn any home into a little slice of Sicily.
The Cape Town reopening also strengthens the brand’s footprint across the country. It joins the existing boutiques in Durban and Johannesburg, as well as three pop-up stores in Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg, which makes it clear that Dolce&Gabbana’s love affair with South Africa is only getting started.
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