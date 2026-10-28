Keke Palmer channels a Victoria’s Secret Angel for Halloween 2026

Halloween is officially bringing out the fashion girls, and Keke Palmer is making a strong case for why a little drama, a great pair of wings and a whole lot of confidence can take a costume from cute to unforgettable.

The actress has stepped into her Victoria’s Secret Angel era for Halloween 2026, sharing a look that channels the lingerie label’s signature blend of supermodel glamour and runway theatrics. Palmer revealed the costume on 27 October, captioning her Instagram post, “Forever your angel 🪽Happy Halloween.”

The look centres on a crystal-embellished lingerie set, oversized wings in warm sunset tones and statement jewellery. With her hair styled in voluminous waves and the beauty look polished to match, Palmer leans into the high-glamour aesthetic that has long made the Victoria’s Secret runway instantly recognisable. Makeup artist Kevin Luong and stylist Molly Dixon helped bring the look together.

Image:Instagram/@kekepalmer

What makes the costume work is its commitment to the fantasy. Victoria’s Secret Angels have become a Halloween favourite in their own right, thanks to the show's larger-than-life wings, elaborate styling and the unmistakable visual language of lingerie-meets-runway fashion. And with the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show having taken place in Los Angeles on 18 October, Palmer’s choice arrives at a particularly fitting moment.