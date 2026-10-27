Cape Town International Jazz Festival brings more intimate album listening sessions to Cape Town

South Africa’s music scene is constantly evolving, shaped by young artists who are finding new ways to interpret jazz, soul and the sounds that influence them. But discovering these musicians takes more than streaming a song or catching a performance. Sometimes, it means sitting in a room, listening closely and hearing the stories behind the music.
That is the idea behind the intimate listening sessions hosted by the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) and Texx and the City at Gorgeous George in Cape Town. The three-part series brings emerging artists into a more personal setting, giving audiences an opportunity to engage with their work beyond the finished recording.
The first session took place in September, featuring Vuyo Viwe and her sophomore album, There Are Mirrors Everywhere. Now, with two sessions remaining, the spotlight turns to Sun Quintet on 28 October, followed by The SN Project on 25 November.
For Sun Quintet, the timing is particularly exciting. The five-piece jazz ensemble, formed by musicians who studied together at Stellenbosch University, is preparing to release its second album, Still Becoming, on 30 October. Its single Winter Sun, released earlier this month, offers a glimpse into the group's next chapter. Having introduced its sound through its 2024 debut, Embrace the Path, the band continues to explore how its members' individual experiences and musical influences come together.
The listening session offers a chance to get closer to that process. Jazz has a long and important history in South Africa, but it is also a genre that continues to make room for new interpretations. For younger musicians, platforms that encourage experimentation and conversation can help them develop audiences without having to fit into a predetermined sound.
The series closes with The SN Project, whose music draws from jazz, neo-soul and African rhythms. Its inclusion further highlights the range of contemporary sounds being explored by South African artists, particularly those who move between genres rather than confining themselves to one musical identity.
For music lovers, it is also an invitation to look beyond familiar names and explore the artists shaping what comes next. Whether you are drawn to the improvisational nature of jazz or curious about the ways it intersects with soul and contemporary African sounds, the remaining sessions offer a closer look at musicians developing their own creative voices.
Sun Quintet performs on 28 October 2026, with The SN Project closing the series on 25 November 2026. Both sessions take place from 18:30 to 20:30 at The Pink Room, Gorgeous George, 118 St George’s Mall, Cape Town. Tickets are listed from R112.
Tickets are available via FIXR.
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