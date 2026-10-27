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Bonang Matheba has been outside lately, and we’re here for the looks

We don’t know if it’s just us, but has our favourite girl been outside lately? And, as per usual, serving us look after look? Because one thing about Bonang Matheba is that she understands the assignment when it comes to getting dressed.

Queen B has been stepping out for fashion events, brand appearances and beauty moments, giving us plenty of reasons to keep our eyes on her every move. And while we know she can put together a look like nobody’s business, there is something particularly exciting about seeing her out and about, reminding us why she remains one of South Africa’s most recognisable style stars.

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We know Bonang enjoys her time at home, so seeing her make multiple appearances in such a short space of time feels like a treat. Not that we ever doubted her ability to serve, but a calendar filled with fashion and beauty events means more opportunities to see her do what she does best: make an entrance, command attention and leave us talking about the outfit long after the event is over.

Most recently, Bonang attended not one, not two, not three, but five events, and honestly, we are still catching our breath. From Gucci to Steve Madden and L’Oréal, our girl has been giving us a back-to-back serving of fashion moments, and we are absolutely here for it.

Whether she is leaning into luxury fashion, embracing a statement look or giving us a beauty moment worth bookmarking, Bonang knows how to make an appearance count. And if these recent outings are anything to go by, Queen B is reminding us that when it comes to personal style, she is very much in her own league.

Here are some of Bonang Matheba’s most notable looks from her recent outings.

 

Weekend Safari Looks

Image: Instagram/@Bonangmatheba
Image: Instagram/@Bonangmatheba

Gucci Look One

Image: Instagram/@Bonangmatheba

Gucci Look Two

Image: Instagram/@Bonangmatheba

Hosts L’Oréal Paris

Image: Instagram/@Bonangmatheba

Steve Madden Event

Image: Instagram/@Bonangmatheba

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere

Image: Instagram/@Bonangmatheba

If this is what being outside looks like for Bonang, then we hope the invitations keep coming. We will always respect a girl who loves her homebody era, but we are equally happy to see Queen B stepping out and reminding us why she remains one of South Africa’s most watched style stars. The outfits are outfit-ing, the glam is glamming, and naturally, we will be keeping our eyes on her next appearance.

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Sindeka Mandoyi

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