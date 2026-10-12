South African designer Wanda Lephoto's first womenswear collection began with a memory of his sister

In 1995, a 10-year-old girl appeared in a fashion advertisement. For her brother, designer Wanda Lephoto, she was the face of a brand-new South Africa , a generation brimming with hope and possibility. She passed away that same year.

More than three decades later, that memory is the starting point for his first-ever womenswear collection, created with the Canvas Studios team and launching exclusively on Bash. Best known for his menswear, Lephoto has spent his career digging through South Africa's fragmented archives, turning research, memory and story into clothes. Now he's asking himself: how might his sister have dressed, expressed herself and defined beauty, identity and womanhood today?

Rather than telling women what to wear, he's chosen to listen. "I don't want to impose my thoughts on what women should look like," he says. "So I'm making this collection from a viewpoint of learning from women what things should feel like and how they want to express themselves using clothing."

The result celebrates the South African woman in all her multiplicity. Familiar prints, patterns and textures are reworked through a fresh, modern lens, a nod to heritage that still feels like something new. And true to Lephoto's ethos, sustainability here goes beyond fabric. It's about local production, circularity, collaboration and the stories each piece carries.