Rihanna has found another way to make a fashion campaign feel personal. The singer has joined forces with her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, for Dior’s latest Lady Dior campaign, giving the iconic handbag a mother-and-daughter moment that is already catching attention. Lady Dior 2027 @Dior https://t.co/VgIK4p0lcp

— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 19, 2026 The campaign features a series of portraits of the pair, with Rihanna and Rocki dressed in matching leather jackets. In one of the images, Rihanna wears an oversized black leather jacket over a maroon slip dress, while Rocki wears a miniature version of the same look, sitting comfortably on her mother's lap. Another photograph captures Rihanna planting a kiss on her daughter's forehead. A pale pink Lady Dior handbag also features in the imagery, offering a softer contrast to the dark leather styling. The photographs strike a balance between fashion and family life, with Rocki appearing alongside her mother rather than simply serving as an accessory to the campaign. Lady Dior 2027 Campaign @dior https://t.co/yX1uNIVTug

— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 19, 2026 But the photographs are only one part of the release. The campaign is also led by a separate film directed by Melina Matsoukas, with Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti's 1972 track Lady providing the soundtrack. The choice of music brings an African musical reference into the campaign, adding another layer to Dior's latest interpretation of the Lady Dior identity. There is also a thought behind the campaign that goes beyond the clothes and accessories. Speaking about the concept, Rihanna describes a woman as a prism, explaining that just as light passes through a prism and reveals different colours, women cannot be defined by one identity or experience. “A lady is a prism. In a way that light shines through a prism and becomes multidimensional, and every color performs at a different angle, there’s no one way to truly define us,” she says.

It is an idea that feels particularly relevant to Rihanna, whose career has moved across music, beauty, fashion, business and film. Beyond her public achievements, she is also a mother of three, and her family life has increasingly become part of how audiences see her. The campaign was styled by Benjamin Bruno and Rihanna's longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver, with Yusef responsible for hair, Hector Espinal for makeup and Jenny Longworth for manicures. For Rocki, this is not her first major fashion moment. Earlier this year, she appeared alongside Rihanna on the cover of W Magazine, wearing Dior haute couture. Her look included a custom Dior couture outfit and a floral headpiece created for her by Jonathan Anderson, the house's creative director.