Well, it looks like Robert Pattinson has another iconic character to add to his already impressive acting résumé. The British actor has officially been announced as the next James Bond, stepping into the shoes of one of cinema's most recognisable secret agents. And we have to admit, we didn't quite have this casting decision on our 2026 bingo card. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the news on Monday, 16 November, putting an end to months of speculation about who would take over the coveted 007 role from Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as the British spy was in No Time to Die (2021). Pattinson will lead the franchise's upcoming 26th instalment, ushering in a new chapter for the long-running film series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) And there's quite an interesting team behind this next adventure. Dune director Denis Villeneuve will take the director's chair, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is responsible for the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also attached to the project. It's a combination that certainly has our attention. For Pattinson, this is another major franchise moment, but it's hardly his first time taking on a character with an established fanbase. Many will remember his breakthrough as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, followed by his global recognition as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. More recently, he stepped into the world of superheroes as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022).

Now, he's swapping Gotham's dark streets for the world of international espionage. And here's a rather amusing thought: Pattinson is currently filming The Batman Part II, meaning audiences will soon have two very different versions of him to look forward to. One wears a cape, the other wears a perfectly tailored tuxedo. Talk about range. Robert Pattinson Beyond the franchise credentials, Pattinson has built a reputation for choosing roles that allow him to experiment with his craft. His performances in Good Time, The Lighthouse and Tenet have demonstrated his ability to move between independent cinema and major Hollywood productions. Whether he'll bring a darker edge, effortless charm or an entirely unexpected interpretation to 007 remains to be seen. What we do know is that following Daniel Craig is no small assignment, and audiences will undoubtedly have their own expectations of the new Bond.