Miss South Africa 2026 has certainly given us something to talk about, although perhaps not quite what the organisers had in mind. Since Saturday's crowning, social media has been buzzing with conversations about everything from the fashion and contestants' performances to the speeches and the crown itself. And while Tiyani Makamu walked away with the title, the evening has left many questioning the overall experience of a pageant that has long been associated with glamour, elegance and exceptional stage presence. Before we get into all of that, though, Tiyani deserves her flowers. The 27-year-old from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, is our new Miss South Africa 2026, and we congratulate her on the achievement. We hope her reign is everything she wants it to be.

Tiyani Makamu Now, about that finale… There was certainly no shortage of talent on the fashion front. Under the theme From Imbokodo to Diamond, House of Nala brought together some of South Africa's established designers, including David Tlale, Gavin Rajah, Craig Port, Orapeleng Modutle and Sello Medupe of Scalo, alongside emerging designers. It was an opportunity to celebrate local fashion and the creativity shaping the industry. However, having some of the country's biggest fashion names involved also meant expectations were high. The evening gown segment, in particular, is usually one of the most anticipated moments of any Miss South Africa finale. We want to see beautiful silhouettes, thoughtful styling and women who look completely at home in what they're wearing. While there were some beautiful fashion moments, there were also instances where the gowns appeared difficult to navigate, with contestants seemingly having to concentrate more on managing their dresses than commanding the runway.

And this brings us to the walks. A pageant walk is an art in itself. It takes confidence, practice and an understanding of how to carry yourself on a stage. The turns, the posture, the pace and even the smallest gestures contribute to the overall presentation. Watching some of the finalists, however, left us wondering whether enough attention had been given to rehearsals and stage preparation. There were moments that felt awkward and lacked the confidence and fluidity one would expect from women competing for a national title. Let’s stop calling this joke of a pageboy Miss SA and give the rights to Bokang, she’s doing well with Miss UN SA — Nhlamulo (@MalulekNhlamulo) November 16, 2026 The speeches were another talking point. We appreciate that Miss South Africa is positioning itself as more than a beauty competition, and we certainly want titleholders who are informed, socially conscious and passionate about the issues affecting South Africans. But somewhere between the advocacy presentations and proposed solutions, the evening started feeling less like a pageant and more like a series of political manifestos.

We wanted to get to know the women behind the causes. We wanted to hear their personalities, their individual perspectives and what makes them passionate about the work they hope to do. Instead, some of the presentations felt overly structured, with contestants delivering what sounded like prepared policy statements rather than engaging conversations. All these videos are dusting me so much 😂😂😂 — Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) November 16, 2026 There is nothing wrong with a woman having a well-thought-out vision for the country. In fact, it is something worth celebrating. But surely there is room for spontaneity, personality and the ability to communicate naturally, too? Public speaking is not simply about having the right words on paper; it is about connecting with the person listening. That is a skill a Miss South Africa should be able to demonstrate.

And then, of course, there was the crown. If you have been anywhere near X or Instagram, you have probably seen the comparisons. The gold-coloured headpiece placed on Makamu's head quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night, with social media users comparing it to a Burger King crown and questioning whether it reflected the prestige of the title. The reaction was particularly noticeable because audiences had become accustomed to the Mowana Crown by Nungu Diamonds, which had been part of the pageant's crowning tradition over the previous three years. The familiar crown was absent this time around, following the non-renewal of the sponsorship agreement between Nungu Diamonds and the organisation.

The Miss South Africa Organisation has since clarified that the crown presented to Makamu was a temporary ceremonial piece, with the official crown still being finalised. It also acknowledged that the decision should have been communicated more clearly before the finale. But the crown was not the only production detail attracting attention. Conversations also emerged around the staging, sound and execution of certain performances. For an event of this scale, the expectation is that these elements come together seamlessly. After all, the finale is the culmination of months of preparation, and the production should give the finalists the best possible platform to shine. What is particularly interesting about this year's reaction is that it opens up a much bigger conversation about the direction of Miss South Africa.

The organisation has been vocal about moving towards a leadership platform centred on entrepreneurship, advocacy, service and social impact. Its position is that today's Miss South Africa must represent both beauty and substance. And we agree. The world has changed, and so has the idea of what a modern beauty queen can represent. However, in the process of redefining the competition, there is a risk of losing some of the elements that made audiences fall in love with it in the first place. We still want the fashion, the excitement, the beautiful gowns, the confident walks and those unforgettable crowning moments. We want women who can speak passionately about their causes without making us feel as though we are sitting through a parliamentary debate. Perhaps the two don't need to compete.