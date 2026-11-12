Nadia Jaftha and Reece Meyer are officially married

After sharing their engagement in 2025 , Nadia Jaftha and Reece Meyer are officially husband and wife.The South African content creator celebrated her wedding on 11 November 2026, marking a new chapter with her partner in a celebration that has already caught the attention of social media. Amongst her bridesmaids were South African media personalities including Pearl Thusi and Duma Ntando

One thing the bride didn't leave to chance was her wedding wardrobe. Nadia opted for two different bridal looks, both by South African designer Scholtz Ruberto, giving her wedding style two distinct personalities.

Her first look brought a modern bridal approach, with a fitted lace mini dress, sweetheart neckline and statement ruffled detailing.

Nadia Jaftha

For her second look, she went in a more traditional direction, choosing a strapless satin ballgown with a dramatic full skirt and a long veil. The change of outfits allowed Nadia to move between contemporary bridal fashion and a more timeless wedding silhouette, without compromising on the glamour.