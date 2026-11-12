Feed Your Tribe with Chef Mmule

Affectionately known as Chef Mmule, Mmule Setati is the founder of what’s fast becoming a movement. Her offering fosters connection and creativity through food. Here, she lets us in on her approach to building a community one shared meal at a time. Having created something truly special, Chef Mmule says Feed My Tribe was born out of a deep longing to create more than just a meal. “I wanted to build a space where people could reconnect with food, culture, and each other. During the pandemic, I found myself cooking constantly for my loved ones, and that rhythm of feeding, nurturing, and storytelling reminded me of how I grew up.” Affirming that food has always been her love language, and wanted to turn that into something bigger; a platform that celebrates community, creativity, and care through cooking.

Founder of Feed My Tribe, Chef Mmule, Image: Instagram @feed_my_tribe Glamour: The name Feed My Tribe is so evocative. What does “tribe” mean to you, and how does it shape the way you cook and serve? Chef Mmule: My “tribe” is everyone who gathers around my table my family, friends, students, and clients. It’s the people who share their stories and laughter over food. Tribe, to me, represents belonging; it's the heartbeat of African hospitality. When I cook, I’m not just making food; I’m creating a moment of connection, a safe space where people feel seen, loved, and nourished. Glamour: Was there a defining moment or meal that made you realise food was your calling? Tell us the story behind your love for cooking…

Chef Mmule: There wasn’t one grand moment, it was a series of small, powerful ones. Watching my grandmother cook over open fire, seeing how food brought comfort and healing after tough days, and realising how naturally I gravitated to the kitchen even when I had other career options. Cooking became my form of expression, it's where I feel most grounded and most free. Glamour: You blend warmth, wellness, and soul in every dish. What do you think your food and the way you share it says about you? Chef Mmule: My food mirrors who I am nurturing but intentional, soulful but elevated. I believe food should make you feel good, not just taste good. I love creating dishes that honour our roots while embracing freshness, balance, and modern flair. It’s my way of saying you can have comfort and consciousness in one plate.

Glamour: Your dishes feel like home, but with elevated flavour. Who or what has shaped your cooking style the most? Chef Mmule: Definitely the women in my family, my mother and grandmother, who cooked with heart and intuition. They never followed recipes; they followed a feeling. As I grew, I started merging that soulful foundation with global influences travel, restaurants, and my curiosity for wellness and seasonal eating. The result is food that feels like home but looks and tastes like a celebration. Glamour: The festive season is all about connection, joy, and good food. Can you share a wholesome, feel-good 3-course festive menu for our readers to try at home?

Chef Mmule: Starter: Prawn & Chicken Pho with coconut cream hint of ginger and chilli oil warm, bright, and comforting.Main: Spiced Lamb Knuckles with Creamy Samp & Beans and a side of Charred Green Beans with Lemon Butter.Dessert: Amasi & Blueberry Cheesecake creamy, tangy, and nostalgic with a modern twist. Glamour: What’s your number one tip for cooking during the holidays without feeling overwhelmed or burnt out in the kitchen?