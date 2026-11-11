Polka dots are taking over this summer: 10 ways to bring the print into your style

Some fashion trends never really disappear; they simply wait for the right moment to make a comeback. This summer, polka dots are having theirs. The playful print, often associated with vintage dressing and classic feminine style, is finding its way back into our wardrobes, appearing on everything from statement dresses and tailored jackets to handbags, shoes and even beauty looks. What makes polka dots particularly appealing is their versatility. Whether you prefer a subtle nod to the trend or enjoy making a statement with your outfits, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the print into your summer wardrobe. With the holiday season approaching, it's the perfect opportunity to experiment with your personal style.

The secret to wearing polka dots is not treating them as a print reserved for special occasions. Think beyond the traditional black-and-white combination and experiment with different colours, patterns, accessories and silhouettes. Here are 10 ways to revisit polka dot style this summer.

The polka dot jacket Image:Instagram/@ayandathabethe A polka dot jacket is an easy way to introduce the print into an otherwise simple outfit. Wear yours over a plain vest and tailored shorts for a relaxed daytime look, or pair it with matching trousers for a coordinated statement. An oversized polka dot blazer thrown over a simple dress is another way to make the trend work. Polka dot nails Image: Instagram/@Alix1509 The trend doesn't have to stop at your wardrobe. Polka dot nail art is a fun way to carry the print into your beauty routine. Opt for classic black dots on a nude base, colourful dots against a pastel background or a different colour combination on each nail. For minimalists, a single accent nail is enough to make a statement.

The polka dot dress Image:Instagram/@temiotedola You can never go wrong with a polka dot dress. From playful mini dresses to flowing maxi silhouettes, this is one of the easiest ways to embrace the print. Look for lightweight fabrics, interesting necklines and flattering cuts that work for everything from holiday lunches to summer evenings out. Pair with sandals during the day or heels when dressing up.

The polka dot skirt Image: Launchmetrics If you're not ready to commit to a full printed outfit, start with a skirt. A polka dot midi skirt works beautifully with a fitted white T-shirt, a simple vest or an oversized shirt. For something more playful, experiment with a bubble-hem mini skirt or an asymmetrical silhouette. The polka dot bag Image:Instagram/@grezievil A polka dot handbag can add personality to an otherwise understated outfit without requiring too much effort. Whether you prefer a structured handbag, a playful shoulder bag or a casual tote, let the print do the talking by keeping the rest of your look relatively simple.

Polka dot hair accessories Image: Instagram/@maguire Bring a little nostalgia into your summer hairstyles with polka dot hair accessories. Think oversized bows, headbands, silk scarves and scrunchies. Tie a printed scarf around a ponytail, use a bow to finish a slicked-back bun or incorporate a headband into your everyday hairstyle.

Polka dot shoes Image:Instagram/@sweetdots Shoes are another opportunity to experiment with the print. Polka dot ballet flats, slingbacks, kitten heels and sandals can add an unexpected finishing touch to your look. Wear them with denim, a little black dress or tailored summer separates. Polka dot pants Image: Launchmetrics For those who enjoy a statement outfit, polka dot trousers deserve a place on your summer fashion list. Wide-leg silhouettes offer a relaxed yet put-together look. Balance the print with a plain vest, fitted top or simple shirt. You can also experiment with matching printed sets if you're feeling adventurous.

The polka dot T-shirt Image:Launchmetrics A polka dot T-shirt is a casual wardrobe addition that works with almost everything. Pair it with denim shorts, straight-leg jeans or a simple maxi skirt. You can also layer it under a blazer for a more polished take on the print.