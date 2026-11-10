Zikhona Sodlaka launches The Art Circle, bringing South African creatives together

Award-winning actress Zikhona Sodlaka is stepping into a new role as the creator and host of The Art Circle, a conversation series exploring the people, business and experiences shaping South Africa’s creative industries. The first episode of its debut full season is now streaming on YouTube, bringing together some of the country's most recognised male actors for an honest conversation about their careers and the industry. The series brings together creatives from across the arts, entertainment and sporting worlds, both in front of and behind the camera. From actors and directors to musicians, athletes, producers and coaches, The Art Circle aims to create space for conversations that go beyond the work audiences see on screen and stage.

Image: Supplied The premiere episode features Pallance Dladla, Nat Ramabulana, Lemogang Tsipa, Kenneth Nkosi, Sipho Eric Ndlovu and Lunga Mofokeng. Together, the six actors represent different generations of South African screen talent, with careers spanning film, television and theatre. Their collective credits include Kenneth Nkosi's appearances in the Oscar-winning Tsotsi and District 9, Lemogang Tsipa's portrayal of King Shaka in the award-winning series Shaka iLembe, and Lunga Mofokeng's role on Skeem Saam. Pallance Dladla (Blood Legacy, Unseen), Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction) and Kenneth Nkosi (Disaster Holiday) have also featured in Netflix productions. Beyond their acting careers, several of the guests have ventured into writing, directing, producing, entrepreneurship and music. This makes for a conversation that looks at both the craft of acting and the business behind building a sustainable career in the entertainment industry.

Throughout the episode, the men unpack everything from money management and navigating the business of acting to professionalism and etiquette on set, including the role of intimacy coordinators. They also touch on family, relationships and the personal realities that come with pursuing a creative career. Pallance Dladla, Nat Ramabulana, Lemogang Tsipa, Kenneth Nkosi, Sipho Eric Ndlovu and Lunga Mofokeng For Sodlaka, the series is about creating a space where artists can speak honestly about their experiences and what it means to build a career in South Africa's creative landscape. "The Art Circle is a circle of artists sitting together, having conversations about what it is to be an artist in South Africa, navigating the climate of this country, being a working actor or not," says Sodlaka. "And the circle is vast. Anybody who falls under the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is going to come to the table and have these chats, because sport is an art."

The project follows a series of earlier conversations Sodlaka released, with the response inspiring her to develop the concept into a full season. As both creator and host, she is also mindful of the responsibility that comes with holding space for her guests. "It's challenging, very challenging, and mostly because of how much I want to take care of my guests," she says of hosting. With more than two decades of experience across local and international film, television and theatre, Sodlaka brings a unique perspective to the conversations. Rather than approaching her guests as an outsider, she shares an understanding of the industry and the experiences that come with working within it.