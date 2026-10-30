Homba Mazaleni named new Top Billing Presenter after 2026 search win

A new face is joining the Top Billing family. Homba Mazaleni has been announced as the winner of the Top Billing Presenter Search 2026, earning herself a place on the presenting team of the much-loved South African lifestyle show. The 29-year-old from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape was announced as the winner on 29 October in Johannesburg, bringing an end to a months-long search that attracted more than 3,000 audition entries from across the country.

SOUTH AFRICA, MEET YOUR NEW TOP BILLING PRESENTER! 🌟🎉 From audience favourite to WINNER… HOMBA MAZALENI HAS DONE IT! ❤️ Congratulations, Homba! Welcome to the good life! 🥂 Thanks to our finalists, supporters and Lucky Fish! #TopBilling #TopBillingPresenterSearch https://t.co/68q1MVd7od — Topbilling (@SABC3Topbilling) October 29, 2026 Unlike traditional casting calls, this year's competition invited aspiring presenters to audition through social media. Entrants were asked to record and share videos showcasing their personalities and presenting abilities on platforms including Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, tagging the show and SABC3. Applications opened on 30 April, coinciding with the show's television comeback, and closed at the end of June. By August, the competition had narrowed thousands of hopefuls down to 40 contestants, before progressing through further rounds to the final five. Mazaleni competed against Talitha Bothma, Karen Mthethwa, Nehemiah Tjatji and Ross Marshall for the coveted position.

For her final presenting challenge, Mazaleni explored the world of motorsport, meeting racing driver Chloe Stuart and highlighting the experiences of women navigating a traditionally male-dominated industry. The feature brought together her background in sport, her degree in Human Movement Science and her natural interest in storytelling. A qualified biokineticist, sports broadcaster and digital content creator, she brings a different perspective to the show's lifestyle offering. https://www.instagram.com/p/DfFxv9aigP7/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/DfFxv9aigP7/?hl=en Her appointment comes as Top Billing continues its new chapter following its return to S3 on 30 April 2026, seven years after the original show went off air. She will be joining an established presenting team that includes former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Basetsana Kumalo, Dr Michael Mol, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Dr Fez Mkhize, Ryle De Morny, Bryoni Govender and Arno Greeff. Sine Mpulu also leads the show's social media presenting. Following her win, Mazaleni expressed gratitude to her family, faith and fellow contestants, describing the opportunity to join a show she grew up watching as a full-circle moment.