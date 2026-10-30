Making their mark: Lebo Lion, Pamela, Lesego, Cleo, Auctavia and Oratile on creativity, and the power of influence

From championing conversations about real beauty to elevating creators through the Dove Creator Collective, Dove is committed to making South African women feel seen and heard. Through this initiative, the brand has connected established partners with a new generation of creators. What began as a creator search has blossomed into a sisterhood: a journey that started with a transformative Masterclass, deepened at a sistercation, and culminated in this shared cover, celebrating a brand that embraces authenticity. A snaphot of our Spring/October Issue Cover Story featuring Lebo Lion, Pamela, Lesego, Cleo, Auctavia and Oratile Masedi Thick Leeyonce

Known for her bold and vulnerable approach to content creation, Lesego Legobane, affectionately known as Thick Leeyonce, has long captivated audiences by inviting them into her world. Long before inclusivity became a mainstream buzzword, she was affirming to women everywhere that they have every right to embrace the skin they are in. Her decade-long partnership with Dove is a natural fit for someone who has never been afraid to “show us” her true self. Reflecting on her ten-year journey, she notes how much the landscape has shifted since she first started. “I was probably in the first batch of African influencers,” she recalls. “I worked on one of the first-ever influencer campaigns to come out of South Africa, which was for Mercedes-Benz alongside Emtee and Lulama Wolf. That was about 10 years ago. I’ve been with Dove for a decade now, and early in my career, while I was still figuring things out, I made mistakes, but I learned how to build a professional brand because of Dove.” I hadn’t fully realised it then, but Dove helped me understand that I have a responsibility to the girls who look up to me. I needed to present myself as a professional. More than anything, Dove pushed me to take my own influence seriously, and to be more strategic with the way I present myself.” This awareness helped her navigate the duality of social media, balancing the freedom of fun with the weight of responsibility. She credits this experience with instilling a sense of responsibility and structure in her work. “I started planning my content more, maintaining a schedule, and realising that I wasn’t just there for the vibes, I could actually build a career out of this,” she explains.

After a year of refinement, she reunited with Dove, marking the start of a decade- long partnership. Lesego notes that the industry has changed significantly; whereas brands once dictated every detail, Dove has pioneered a more collaborative approach. “What Dove does differently now is the creative freedom they afford us,” she asserts. “They trust our expertise, often telling us, ‘You know your audience better than we do. What do you think they would like to see from this campaign?” Reflecting on the Dove Creator Collective, Lesego admits she wishes such a support system had existed when she first started; someone to hold her hand and illuminate the path. Now, as a seasoned voice guiding the next generation, her advice?: “Take your brand seriously, and do it as soon as possible. If that lightbulb hadn’t gone off for me ten years ago, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Many of us start out just for the fun of it, but you must be strategic. Run your platform like a business, protect your brand, and lead by example. Be the change you want to see. Most importantly, don’t just follow trends or try to do what Thick Leeyonce is doing. Ask yourself: what is missing from this industry? And show up as that.” Lebo Lion, Oratile Masedi and Thick Leeyonce Cleo Carelse Meeting Cleo on the impeccably manicured lawns of the Vivari Hotel and Spa, I’m struck immediately by her infectious energy: a vibrant, welcome contradiction to the serene, zen-like surroundings. “I wanted to be a lot of things in life, including an archeologist like Indiana Jones so I figured acting was the best way to go because I get to play different characters.” She shares that she’s always been in the artistic field as an actor and content creator, production, social media manager, and recently photography and videography. Originally from Mitchells Plain, Cleo is now based in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs. She describes herself as a “little Mitchells Plain girlie with big dreams,” a sentiment that rings true now that she stands as one of the three winners of the Dove Creator Collective. The nationwide search has culminated in this moment, and her path to success is as authentic as her story. “It’s a funny story, because I wasn’t planning on applying,” she admits. “I was caught in a cycle of self- doubt, thinking, ‘I’m not good enough, why would anyone want to see me? A coloured girl from Mitchells Plain, why would they want to hear my story?’ I was battling that internal critic, but when the opportunity arose at the eleventh hour, I decided to take a chance. I shot my video, edited it, and put my phone away, making a conscious choice to avoid the comments section. When I received a DM congratulating me on being shortlisted, I couldn’t believe it.”

The recognition felt especially surreal for Cleo, who has relied on Dove since childhood to manage her eczema. “It was a full-circle moment,” she shares. “It isn’t just about promoting a product; it’s about a brand I’ve used for years. I found my voice when I started sharing my own skin story, realizing that my experience matters and that others might need to hear it too. Being selected for the collective was the validation I needed, and now, here I am.” Cleo’s journey with Dove has been a series of remarkable firsts, from her first time soaring in a hot air balloon to her first experience within such a vibrant, supportive creative community. “We’re bonding so naturally,” she says, her pride evident. “There’s no jealousy, just everyone being present and sharing this infectious energy. It’s been an incredible experience, and I feel so humbled. Opportunities like this don’t come easily for me, so I’m just truly grateful and blessed.” Having been part of the Creator Collective Masterclass, she says her biggest takeaway is that, “You are the niche. You don’t have to conform to specific types that people put you in boxes. You’re not just a lifestyle, beauty or fitness creator. You are the niche so you have to tell your story authentically and be yourself. Knowing that there’s always someone who’ll rate you, and that changed my approach to content creation.” She shares that she’s still on her POV journey, and not at my end result yet. “I’m still working towards it but I think there’s something so beautiful about sharing the journey; the raw, unfiltered messy bits because it’s like I’m inviting people in to be with me on the journey so they can feel part of it. At the end of the day, my platform is not for me, it’s for other people and I want to create a space to express themselves and rebuild that confidence." Auctavia Letlojane, Pamela Manana and Cleo Carelse Pamela Manana

Pamela Manana balances her career in retail with a burgeoning passion for content creation, a side hustle that has evolved into a thriving pursuit. “I’ve been doing it for 5 years going on 6 now. I began during COVID when we were all indoors with nothing to do. I bought my first camera and the rest is history.” Dove played a pivotal role in this journey, championing her talent early on when her audience was still growing. “I hadn’t really seen myself as my audience sees me now that I’m working with Dove.” Emerging as one of the three winners of the Dove Creator Collective search, Pamela credits her success to unwavering resilience. She is quick to dispel the myth of overnight success. “It really takes trying, failing and trying again. I also owe it to my audience, they’ve never made me feel like I was in the wrong place or doing the wrong thing. They’ve always believed in me. And my family, my mom was with me when I bought my first camera, and I owe everything to her. She’s the first person I called when I heard that I’d be on the cover of GLAMOUR.” Magazines have long been a fixture in her life, a tradition passed down from her mother. “So to go into a store to buy a magazine with my face on it means everything to me. I just can’t wait to make her proud ” Reflecting on the significance of this milestone, she notes that it validates the impact of smaller-scale creators. “It means that there’s space for everyone. There’s no such thing as an over- saturated industry, the pie is big enough for all of us. It also means that if you really believe in yourself, the sky isn’t even the limit.” The Dove Creator Collective Masterclass proved transformative, teaching her the importance of intentionality. “This is not a pick up your camera and go kind of industry, you have to invest and make sure you understand what you’re posting, ensure that you’re working with brands you align with. You can’t just be working with brands haphazardly, and that you’re also a brand so you need to take yourself and your audience seriously. And make sure you make content that matters.” She recalls piece of advice regarding the evolution of craft, reminding aspiring creators that purpose outweighs production value. “You can always get a better phone or camera but what is your content about?” As the creator economy expands, many aspiring voices remain sidelined by self-doubt. For those hesitant to begin, Pamela offers encouragement rooted in her own experience. “You have to start somewhere, and take pride in your beginning because one day, your older self will look back and say I’m doing it for that girl who had nothing but an iPhone 6 and a curtain. That’s how I started so I say do it for her. I do it for her everyday, and I look back on her and I’m just like now she’s on the cover of a magazine. When discussing brand synergy, Pamela highlights the seamless alignment between her values and Dove’s mission. “Dove stands for all things authentic, pure, and clean. I love that, and I feel like that’s how I’d describe my brand. I’m very particular about what I post and I’m very meticulous. I pay attention to detail and I found that working with Dove is easy because we have this vision for what we want the content to look like, and what the briefs are. I think there’s no better brand, and it’s actually on my top 5 list of brands I wanted to tick off my bucket list with before turning 25 and I’m 25 now.” Ultimately, she attributes this journey and her success to her faith. On what she hopes to bring to the Dove Creator Collective that is uniquely hers, she says, “I hope to bring authenticity and self-belief. Bet on yourself! You are your biggest investment and breakthrough. You are your answer!

Auctavia Leltlojane They say life begins at 40, but for Auctavia, it arrived with a beautiful surprise. She had always envisioned this milestone as a return to herself, a moment to reclaim the dreams she had set aside while pouring into her family. Yet, when her daughter arrived, her first instinct was a whisper of fear: “How would I provide for her after four years of unemployment?” In the end, the child became the very catalyst for her rebirth. “She brought a spark that reignited my spirit,” Auctavia realizes, “helping me become the woman I always hoped to be.” For her, being a mother is her greatest fulfillment; despite the challenges, she wouldn’t trade this journey for anything. Juggling content creation with doting motherhood was born from a place of radical intentionality. After years of unemployment, she decided this year to turn her passion into a profession. Dove was always on her vision board, though she never imagined it would manifest quite like this, finding herself on a GLAMOUR cover set, draped in jewelry and sharing her heart. “This journey into full-time creation feels like more than a career move,” she reflects; “it is a response to a divine calling.” Walking in obedience to that inner voice has opened doors she never thought possible. Every rejection was simply an invitation to try again, and her persistence eventually led her to these incredible brand partnerships. Her children are the heartbeat of her content, and while the world may not know Auctavia yet, she is ready to invite them into her story. “I even wrote some thoughts down to navigate the nerves,” she admits, “because this moment feels so significant.” Her story is deeply rooted in the theme of new beginnings and the power of shedding the past to rebuild from scratch. Seven years ago, Auctavia faced the devastating loss of her livelihood, followed by a cycle of retrenchment that eventually forced her to make the humbling decision two move back into her mother’s home at thirty-six. With her husband and two children by her side, those four years of living under her parents’ roof became a sanctuary for reflection. She knew deep down that this couldn’t be the final chapter for her or her children. When her youngest was born, it felt like a spiritual rebirth. Every broken fragment and season of pain is now being shed as she steps into a new version of herself. She is returning to the artist she once was, reclaiming her music and her purpose. Auctavia has always considered herself a life-giving spirit, believing that her voice carries the power to heal through melody and message. She is fiercely passionate about empowering women and youth. This season is about showing up as a more refined, resilient version of herself. There is so much more on the horizon, from her upcoming podcast to her return to the recording studio. “I’m currently focused on launching my podcast,” she shares, with her music also remaining a priority for early next year.

This partnership with Dove has served as a profound reminder to come home to herself, “awakening the realisation that I possess a superpower within.” She believes people should remember the name Auctavia, because she is coming back for everything she once lost. Her decision to venture into this field was sparked by a desire to turn her time into an investment. After years of protecting her private space, the reality of struggle fueled her determination. She approached content creation with a business mindset, strategising her path and documenting her journey as a way to provide for her family. Her storytelling is anchored in the pillars of faith and encouragement. She describes herself as a “life-giving spirit who aims to stir up faith and offer hope.” By sharing her raw struggles, she hopes to help others heal and navigate their own challenges without repeating the same mistakes. Her tribe understands that she is a woman of deep faith, and being selected for the Dove Creator Collective feels like a dream she is still waking up from. While she touches on lifestyle and beauty, her true mission is spiritual nourishment. When the winners were announced, she was so accustomed to hearing “no” that she almost gave up. She switched off her phone as the list neared its end, only to discover on Saturday morning that she was number fifty- eight. “The joy was overwhelming,” she recalls; “it truly is a dream come true.” The Masterclass taught her the vital importance of remaining authentically herself. “I initially felt the urge to imitate others to fit the campaign brief,” she explains, “but I realised my light shines brightest when I embrace the unique woman Dove chose. From championing conversations about real beauty to elevating creators through the Dove Creator Collective, Dove is committed to making South African women feel seen and heard. Oratile Masedi Award-winning content creator, Oratile Masedi, stood at the forefront of the Dove Creator Collective as a judge. “It was amazing, and really fascinating. I’m so happy to be a part of a community that wants to put everyone out there and give them an opportunity to see what happens behind everything. So being in the forefront is inspiring,” he shares. More than anything, Oratile notes that the experience served as a powerful reminder of his own roots, seeing others hungry to represent such a meaningful brand. For him, the heart of the journey lay in the sense of belonging: “Not being sidelined because I’m a queer person. I feel like I’m so involved, and they include me in everything. Also meeting everyone else, the sisterhood and friendships I created, the lessons, and us exchanging our life stories.”

Reflecting on how his perspective has shifted since joining forces with Dove, Oratile affirms that he is learning to be kinder to himself, inspired by the softness and self-love modeled by the women around him. “I can be a little bit hard and harsh because I feel like what I stand for requires me to always be up, alive and present. So I feel like they reminded me to remember how amazing I am as well and remember to take a break and just to be kind and love myself even more because I tend to put other people first.” Deeply aware of his influence, his core advice to the next generation of creators is to hold fast to the authenticity that brought them here: “Don’t ever think that you should do anything more to stay here. You were picked because you were loved, you were organic. I just want them to have fun and to be present in everything that’s happening because this is really special.” What excites him most about emerging creators is their willingness to tackle deeper commentary and offer thought-provoking perspectives. “I love the think pieces. They’re very opinionated. I love that because when I started it was just content and that’s it,” he notes, admiring how young voices are using their platforms to speak on issues that shape society. “You didn’t have to talk about anything or break down anything. I love that they’re speaking more about important issues. I would love to see more of that. It’s really important to have young voices speak about important things that affect us as a society.” In the context of the Dove Creator Collective, passing the baton is rooted in deep mutual trust and community. “As an individual, I trust you and I trust that you can do it,” he affirms. “As a sisterhood, we’re also a community. We’re here for each other for one purpose and I can’t wait to see what they do with the opportunity. I love that.” Looking back on his own evolution, Oratile believes every stepping stone serves a purpose, embracing the uniqueness of every creator’s path. “I feel like everything happens exactly how it’s supposed to happen. I feel like our lives are already written and that’s why we are redirected to where we are today. I feel like our experiences make our journeys unique and beautiful. No, I don’t think so. I think everything is perfect.” Immersing himself in the Masterclass and Sistercation demonstrated the transformative power of collaboration over independence. “With me, I was posting in real time so I had everybody in my video. I saw how important that is in a sense that it gets people more engaging and it taught me how to work with other people because I’m very hyper- independent,” he reflects. “So being able to collaborate with other personalities, it also teaches me about different personalities because I’m very spoken, I’m very loud, I’m very flamboyant and all of that teaches me that not other people are like that as well and it can still work. That’s the beauty of it. The collaboration with different personalities I think is what made it beautiful.”

That sense of unity was tested and proven during early morning content deadlines at the Sistercation, where mutual encouragement kept everyone grounded. “Every time we had to wake up in the morning, we’d sometimes do so reluctantly but we pushed through. Even though we were tired, we had to edit and submit in real time. Us cheering each other on goes back to the importance of community and sisterhood. We were able to have each other’s backs. If I don’t feel well, I know that my sister’s gonna tell me that you are who you are, you’ve got this and you’re almost there!” While his intention and planning have refined over time, Oratile’s core commitment to authentic storytelling remains unchanged. “Not much has changed because I’ve never really wanted to be anybody else but myself. I take it from my mom,” he shares. His mom is the late Vinolia Mashego, who owned an era (If you know, you know). “I’m just more intentional and I just have a planet in the sense that I don’t want everything to be all over the place but still not losing myself. So that’s always going to be a priority. I am the center of any story that I want to tell and I think it translates beautifully when it starts with me. This alignment with Dove feels natural because the brand celebrates inner radiance without demanding perfection. “It doesn’t need you to have clear skin or look a certain way. However you look and however you present yourself. I feel like the important thing is to make sure that it focuses on radiance and people feeling beautiful from inside out,” he explains. “What mainly separates Dove from other brands is that with other brands you have to focus on, oh! Do I have a pimple or a dark spot, do I have this and that? But I feel like Dove really embraces one’s beauty and wants us to enhance what we already have. It makes it authentic in the sense that I don’t have to change who I am. I just have to love myself even more and better.” Lebo Lion

Celebrated as the Voice of Marketing, Lebo Lion has established herself as a formidable authority within the industry. Chatting with her on set, she reflects on this milestone with a sense of profound humility. “This is a true full-circle moment for me,” she explains. “Partnering with a brand that has been part of my life since I was sixteen is incredible. As someone who has navigated the challenges of sensitive skin and eczema, Dove gave me the confidence I needed. Now, I’m shooting a cover with them to inspire that same confidence in other women. It’s beautiful.” Facing an early call time, Lebo has embraced the process with focus, gaining a deep appreciation for the craft of modeling. “The discipline required is immense. You repeat the same shot countless times, which demands real character and the humility to keep going until it’s perfect. I’ve learned so much today.” Her journey with the brand is rooted in a deep, intentional alignment that goes far beyond traditional representation. “I love that Dove is very intentional in nurturing women and how we relate to one another. They rarely champion diversity and individuality but they also say to you, yes, you can be an individual but that individualism also matters in a group setting. So let’s be sisters. Let’s cultivate sisterhood and leverage each one of our talents and skills to strengthen the sisterhood. So I love that Dove is not just a brand that is showing that to the market but they actually practice it in how they do everything. I love that.” Reflecting on how the brand has shifted since her partnership began, she shares an insightful perspective on ts ongoing evolution. “It’s fascinating to see the evolution. Growing up, Dove was always that aspirational, premium soap— the kind of luxury you wanted everyone to notice you were using,” she explains. “I truly admire how they’ve moved beyond just being an elite product to focusing entirely on the person behind the skin. It’s now a narrative driven by women, our unique paths, and our daily lives. They are actively pouring into our worlds, from supporting women’s sports to elevating the Dovelies through masterclasses and travel. For me, the brand has blossomed into a vibrant community that celebrates the authentic, lived experiences of every woman who uses it.” Through this shared path, the core lesson remains undeniably clear: “That anything is possible when you have a great group of women around you, right? So sisterhood is powerful. That’s how the world moves forward and we must never undermine that regardless of the challenges that we face as women.” Lebio Lion, Oratile Masedi and Thick Leeyonce Stepping into the role of judge for the Dove Creator Collective allowed Lebo to connect deeply with the new wave of creative talent. “I wanted to have more exposure to the young up and coming creators. I believe that they don’t get enough of a platform and enough access to mentorship and resources. So I was really excited to meet new creators especially because I have businesses that are invested in this industry. So it was good for me to see what the new talent is looking like especially the women. How do they speak? What are they looking for? How do we help them and assist them? So that’s what I got the most from this and that’s what I really wanted by being one of the judges for the Dove Creator Collective.” Observing their work, she finds immense inspiration in their uninhibited storytelling. “I think the new generation of creators is not afraid to tell their stories. And when I was starting off, being a creator was such a taboo that we tried to look too professional, right? And we took away the warmth and the authenticity of the brand. And what Gen Z’s are doing so well is that they’re telling their stories, they’re bringing the person into it and they really lean into this idea of personal branding being at the forefront of building a successful career as a content creator.