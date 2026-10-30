DJ Doowap celebrates ambition, self-confidence and kasi culture with an infectious new single, a culture-shifting nationwide tour and her forthcoming album

South African DJ, artist and Bacardi babe Khetsiwe Morgan, popularly known as DJ Doowap, returns with her new single, “Lotto” featuring Swaak Boyz, dropping Friday, 30 October 2026. The track marks the first official single from her highly anticipated debut album, YIYO, set for release in November 2026. Packed with infectious rhythms, bold energy and unapologetic confidence, “Lotto” is all about dreaming big, winning in life and living it to the fullest. From passports filled with visas and travelling the world to getting your dream job, hitting the jackpot and enjoying the finer things in life, the track is an anthem for anyone who believes they deserve it all. Rooted in Pretoria’s vibrant Bacardi sound, “Lotto” celebrates self-confidence, ambition and the power of speaking your dream life into existence. It is about feeling like a million bucks before you have even won the lottery.

As the first official single from Doowaps highly anticipated album YIYO, set for release in November 2026, “Lotto” sets the tone for a new chapter in Doowap’s musical journey, showcasing her love for South African sounds, culture and the infectious energy that has become synonymous with her name. The release arrives as she continues to take kasi culture across the country through The Kasi Tour, connecting music, fashion, identity and community through a growing cultural movement. DJ Doowap The Kasi Tour: Taking Kasi Culture On The Road Following the success of the City Outfitters x Doowap pop-up in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Doowap is taking the experience nationwide spanning five-cities, The Vaal, Mahikeng, Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town from 19 October to 23 November 2026, celebrating South Africa's rich street culture, music, fashion, dance and community. Rooted in Pantsula and Skhothane culture, The Kasi Tour places local identity and creativity at the centre of the conversation. Each stop features exclusive fashion drops, interactive brand activations, giveaways, hair transformations and the highly anticipated limited-edition Alaska x Rossimoda capsule collection, alongside Doowap’s own fashion collaborations.

Supported by brand partners including Skipper Bar, Dickies, NikNaks, Inecto, City Outfitters and Rossimoda, the tour also features the Skipper Bar Pantsula vs Skhothane competition, with R10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, while the Sunday Chisa Nyama gatherings celebrate the communal spirit of kasi life. A major highlight of each city stop is The Kasi Tour’s BIG Saturday Party, featuring electrifying performances and DJ sets from some of South Africa’s most exciting talents, including Okmalumkoolkat, HeMustBeFabulous, Loatinover Pounds, Doowap, and any more. More than a series of pop-ups and parties, The Kasi Tour is a celebration of the people, style, sounds and stories that make South African kasi culture distinctive. By bringing fashion, music and community together across five cities, Doowap is helping create space for local culture to take centre stage while connecting these expressions with new audiences.