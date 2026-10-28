GLAMOUR’s Digital Content Producer reviews Children of Blood and Bone ahead of its big-screen debut

As someone who loves books, I will always find an excuse to add another one to my reading list. But fantasy? That's a genre I hadn't really explored. So when I heard that Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi was being adapted into a movie starring our very own Thuso Mbedu, I figured it was time to step outside my usual reading habits. I wanted to know what I was getting myself into before the film hit cinemas. First published in 2018, Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone became an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller, winning readers over with its West African-inspired fantasy world, magic and story of resistance.

I knew there would be magic, obviously. What I didn't know was whether I'd enjoy reading about an entirely fictional kingdom, magical powers and characters who seemed to have one problem after another. But curiosity got the better of me, and I'm glad it did. Image: Supplied Set in Orïsha, Children of Blood and Bone follows Zélie Adebola, a young woman living in a kingdom where magic has been taken away from her people. After a brutal regime leaves the maji persecuted and her own family shattered, Zélie finds herself on a mission to restore magic, alongside Princess Amari and her brother, Tzain. Naturally, nothing goes according to plan. There's a kingdom to save, a royal family with its own secrets and enough danger to keep everyone on their toes. But here's what I didn't expect: how quickly I would become invested in these characters.

Zélie is stubborn, brave and carrying more emotional baggage than anyone should have to. Amari has her own journey of figuring out who she is beyond the world she grew up in, while Tzain is the protective brother who sometimes makes you want to tell him to take a breath. Their relationships, disagreements and questionable decisions made the story feel like more than a fantasy adventure. And then there's Inan. As the prince caught between his father's rule and his own internal struggles, he adds a different kind of tension to the story. I found his character particularly interesting because he is constantly wrestling with duty, expectations and what he believes is right. His journey is complicated, and while there were moments when I questioned his choices, I was curious to see how his story would unfold. He isn't the easiest character to figure out, which makes him all the more interesting to follow. And then there's Roën. Listen. I enjoyed his presence. There's something about a character who walks into a situation with confidence, a sharp tongue and just enough mystery to make you curious. He brought a different energy to the story, and I found myself wanting more whenever he appeared.

What also surprised me was how much the story had to say beyond the fantasy. Beneath the magic is a narrative about oppression, power, identity and what happens when people are denied the right to exist freely. Adeyemi draws on West African-inspired mythology to create Orïsha, giving the story a cultural richness that made exploring this unfamiliar genre even more interesting. Was I occasionally trying to keep up with all the world-building? Yes. There are magical systems, political tensions and plenty of details to take in. But once I settled into the story, I found myself getting more comfortable with the genre. It reminded me that sometimes reading something outside your usual taste is exactly what you need. Image: Supplied Now, the ending. Who gave Tomi Adeyemi permission to leave me with all those questions?

I'm not giving anything away, but I wanted answers. I wanted to know what happens next, and I was not ready to say goodbye to these characters just yet. Then I remembered that Children of Blood and Bone is the first book in the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy, followed by Children of Virtue and Vengeance and Children of Anguish and Anarchy. So, technically, I have more reading to do. Convenient? Absolutely. Was I still a little annoyed? Also, absolutely. With the film adaptation on the way, I'm especially curious to see how Thuso Mbedu brings Zélie to life. The cast also includes Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Viola Davis and Idris Elba, with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing. Knowing the story now, I want to see how the magic, the characters and the world of Orïsha translate to the big screen. Ultimately, I enjoyed Children of Blood and Bone far more than I expected to. It wasn't just about the magic; it was the characters who made me care about what happened next. And for someone who was stepping into fantasy for the first time, that's a pretty good sign.