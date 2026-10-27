Women in Charge: Thembi Dlamini on shaping the future of South Africa's informal economy

With over 15 years of commercial and leadership experience spanning marketing, financial services, and fintech, Thembi Dlamini is redefining how technology connects established suppliers with South Africa's vibrant informal economy. As Channel Lead: Brands & Suppliers at Shop2Shop, she leads strategic partnerships that empower township entrepreneurs, streamline supply chains, and foster sustainable growth. Here, she reflects on her career trajectory, the human impact of digital payments, authentic leadership, and the critical role of women in shaping the nation's economic landscape.

GLAMOUR: Your career spans marketing, financial services, business development and fintech. Looking back, what have been the defining moments that shaped your professional journey, and how did they lead you to your current role at Shop2Shop? Thembi Dlamini: I am a proud Sowetan and Joburger at heart! Growing up in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, I was raised in a household where challenging the status quo was encouraged. My parents made tremendous sacrifices to give my sister and me opportunities they believed would unlock our potential. They instilled in us resilience, a strong work ethic and the conviction that our circumstances should never define our possibilities. My career has been anything but linear, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Over the past 15-plus years, I've navigated diverse industries, from engineering and construction to rural development, financial services, employee benefits and fintech. Each chapter has broadened my perspective and shaped my approach to business. A defining moment was joining Shop2Shop, where my seemingly unrelated experiences converged. I found myself at the intersection of commercial strategy, technology and financial inclusion. My journey has since evolved from managing strategic accounts to leading the Brands & Suppliers Channel, overseeing key commercial partnerships and a talented team. Looking back, I realise that even the unexpected transitions were preparing me for this chapter. My journey is proof that growth is seldom linear. Sometimes the most unconventional paths lead us to where we can make the greatest impact.

GLAMOUR: You lead strategic partnerships at the intersection of fintech, FMCG and South Africa's informal economy. What excites you most about working in this space, and how is technology transforming the way businesses connect, trade and grow? Thembi Dlamini: What excites me most is the opportunity to reshape the narrative around South Africa's informal economy while creating tangible value for the businesses and people who sustain it. At Shop2Shop, we connect established brands and suppliers with an extensive ecosystem of traders, from spaza shops to wholesalers and distributors. Through digital payments, technology and data-driven insights, we are unlocking opportunities for greater efficiency, visibility and commercial growth across the value chain. Three things make this particularly meaningful to me: empowering entrepreneurs through stronger supplier relationships, delivering measurable commercial value for our partners, and improving the safety of drivers by reducing their exposure to cash. Imagine the efficiency of receiving payments within seconds, eliminating time spent counting cash, reducing shortages and simplifying reconciliation. Beyond the commercial benefits, there's a profound human impact. Every cashless transaction potentially reduces the risks faced by drivers who would otherwise be transporting significant amounts of cash. Knowing that our solutions contribute not only to business growth but also to people's safety and peace of mind is incredibly fulfilling. For me, the true power of technology lies not in the innovation itself, but in its ability to improve lives and unlock economic potential.

GLAMOUR: As a young woman in a leadership position, what challenges have you encountered along the way, and how have these experiences influenced your leadership style and confidence in the boardroom? Thembi Dlamini: One of my greatest lessons has been understanding that confidence isn't something you necessarily begin your career with; it is built through experience, preparation, resilience and learning to trust your own voice. Earlier in my career, I placed tremendous pressure on myself to get everything right. I feared failure, and at times that fear made me hesitant to take risks or pursue opportunities outside my comfort zone. Over time, I've learned that failure isn't the opposite of success; it's often an essential part of achieving it. I've also come to appreciate that I don't need to conform to a particular leadership mould to command respect or make a meaningful contribution. As women, we sometimes feel compelled to demonstrate strength in ways that aren't authentic to us. I've discovered that empathy, emotional intelligence and collaboration are not weaknesses; they are powerful leadership capabilities. Today, my confidence in the boardroom comes from preparation, commercial understanding and recognising the value of the perspective I bring. I no longer believe that I need to have every answer, but I do believe in having the courage to ask the right questions, challenge thinking and contribute meaningfully. I've learned that confidence isn't about being the loudest voice in the room. It's about knowing the value of your voice and having the courage to use it. GLAMOUR: Leadership is often described as a journey of continuous growth. How has your understanding of effective leadership evolved throughout your career, and what values guide the way you lead today?

Thambi Dlamini: My understanding of leadership has evolved from being predominantly results-driven to recognising that sustainable success is achieved through people. Transitioning from an individual contributor to leading a team of professionals with diverse personalities, strengths and aspirations has been one of my most transformative experiences. I have learned that leadership isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. What motivates one person may not inspire another, and while I may thrive in environments characterised by constant change, others may require greater guidance and support. This has challenged me to become more intentional about understanding individuals, meeting them where they are and creating an environment where they can perform at their best. My leadership is anchored in authenticity, integrity, accountability, collaboration and continuous growth. I believe in setting high standards while providing people with the autonomy, support and opportunities to achieve them. Most importantly, I have learned that leadership isn't about creating people who think and operate like you. It is about recognising their unique strengths and empowering them to flourish. My aspiration is simple: to develop leaders, not followers. The true measure of leadership is not only what we achieve, but who we empower along the way. GLAMOUR: Your role involves building trusted relationships with suppliers and managing complex commercial partnerships. What does it take to build partnerships that deliver meaningful, sustainable growth for all parties involved? Thembi Dlamini: Successful partnerships begin with trust, mutual understanding and a shared commitment to creating value. In an increasingly competitive environment, commercial relationships cannot be purely transactional. They require a deep understanding of each partner's business, strategic priorities, operational challenges and long-term ambitions. At Shop2Shop, this means looking beyond immediate opportunities to understand the entire value chain, from suppliers and their distribution networks to the merchants they serve. Data and insights play an increasingly important role in identifying opportunities, improving efficiencies and enabling informed commercial decisions. However, even the strongest strategy means little without disciplined execution. I place significant emphasis on accountability, transparency, consistent communication and translating strategic objectives into measurable outcomes. Equally important is the willingness to evolve. Markets change, businesses grow, and customer needs shift. Sustainable partnerships require continuous innovation and the agility to remain relevant. I believe the most meaningful partnerships are built when we stop asking, "What can we gain?" and start asking, "What can we build together?"

GLAMOUR: South Africa's informal economy plays a vital role in livelihoods and local communities. From your perspective, what are some of the biggest opportunities to empower spaza shops and informal retailers through fintech, digital payments and stronger supplier relationships? Thembi Dlamini: As a proud Joburger with Sowetan roots, this subject is particularly close to my heart. I have always believed that some of South Africa's greatest entrepreneurial potential exists within our townships and historically underserved communities. Spaza shops, informal retailers, wholesalers and distributors are far more than small businesses. They sustain households, create employment and contribute meaningfully to local economies. One of our greatest opportunities is bridging the divide between the formal and informal economies, ensuring that township entrepreneurs have greater access to the tools, commercial relationships and opportunities needed to thrive.

Digital payments are an important enabler, reducing reliance on cash, improving operational efficiency and creating greater visibility of commercial activity. When combined with meaningful data and stronger supplier relationships, they can help businesses make informed decisions and unlock new growth opportunities. However, financial inclusion must extend beyond access to technology. It should create pathways towards genuine economic participation and wealth creation. My vision is to see South Africa where a spaza shop owner in Soweto has the same opportunity to build a thriving, sustainable business as an entrepreneur anywhere else. When township businesses grow, families benefit, communities flourish, and our broader economy becomes stronger. GLAMOUR: You have a background in Marketing Communication and Brand Management. How have these foundations shaped your approach to commercial strategy, stakeholder engagement and solving business challenges in the fintech space? Thembi Dlamini: My background in Marketing Communication and Brand Management has been foundational to how I approach strategy, relationships and business challenges. Marketing taught me to understand people, their needs, motivations and behaviours. Brand management strengthened my appreciation for strategic positioning, differentiation and creating long-term value.

These principles have remained relevant throughout my career, particularly in fintech, where complex technology must translate into simple, meaningful solutions for customers. I'm naturally curious. I enjoy understanding how businesses operate, questioning conventional approaches and exploring opportunities that may not be immediately apparent. This curiosity has helped me navigate diverse industries and approach commercial challenges from a broader perspective.

My academic foundations have also reinforced the importance of consistency and credibility. A brand's strength isn't determined solely by what it promises, but by what it consistently delivers. Ultimately, great strategy begins with understanding people, and great brands are built by delivering on the promises we make. GLAMOUR: Women continue to navigate barriers to representation and advancement in business leadership. What do you believe needs to change to create more opportunities for women to lead, influence decision-making and shape South Africa's economic future? Thembi Dlamini: We need to move beyond representation towards meaningful participation, influence and economic empowerment. While seeing women in leadership positions is incredibly important, representation alone is insufficient. Women must have access to opportunities, mentorship, sponsorship and the authority to influence strategic decisions. We also need to challenge traditional perceptions of leadership and recognise that diverse leadership styles and perspectives strengthen organisations. As women in leadership, we have a responsibility to be intentional about opening doors, advocating for emerging talent and creating opportunities for others to advance.

Importantly, this conversation must extend beyond corporate boardrooms. Women entrepreneurs, particularly those operating within underserved communities, need greater access to markets, resources and commercial opportunities. True empowerment isn't simply about giving women a seat at the table. It's about ensuring they have a voice, the power to influence decisions and the opportunity to build tables of their own. When women thrive economically, the impact extends beyond individuals to families, communities and future generations. GLAMOUR: You are passionate about challenging the status quo and developing high-performing teams. How do you encourage innovation, nurture talent and create an environment where people feel empowered to contribute and grow? Thembi Dlamini: Challenging the status quo is deeply ingrained in me. I believe innovation begins with curiosity, questioning conventional thinking and having the courage to explore different possibilities.

Within my team, I encourage individuals to think beyond their immediate responsibilities, understand the broader business environment and continuously identify opportunities to improve how we operate. However, innovation requires more than great ideas. It requires clarity of purpose, accountability, trust and the freedom to take ownership. I believe in giving people autonomy while remaining accessible to guide, challenge and support them. Equally, I recognise that individuals bring different strengths and perspectives, and that diversity of thought is essential to building a high-performing team. I am also a firm believer that growth requires discomfort. People need the confidence to take calculated risks, learn from setbacks and continuously refine their approach without fear of being defined by their mistakes. I strive to create a culture where excellence is expected, individuality is valued, and people are encouraged to stretch beyond what they believe they're capable of. There is nothing more rewarding than watching someone discover their potential, grow in confidence and achieve what they once thought was beyond their reach. GLAMOUR: When you look ahead at the next generation of women entering South Africa's business world, what advice would you give to those who aspire to leadership positions, and what kind of legacy do you hope to build through your own work?