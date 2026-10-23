Menopause in the workplace: Why South African women are struggling in silence

From disrupted sleep and anxiety to declining concentration and workplace pressures, menopause is affecting women’s lives in ways that remain widely misunderstood. Experts say greater awareness, appropriate healthcare and stronger workplace support are urgently needed. For millions of women, menopause is not simply about hot flushes and night sweats. It can mean lying awake for hours, struggling to concentrate during meetings, experiencing unexpected anxiety or wondering why a body and mind that once felt familiar suddenly seem different.

Yet despite being a natural stage of life, menopause remains a subject many women find difficult to discuss, particularly at work, where admitting to physical or emotional difficulties can feel like a risk to their professional credibility. “One of the biggest misconceptions about menopause is that it is a single moment rather than a transition,” says Keri Rudolph, CEO of The IV Bar. “Menopause is generally defined as having gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, provided there is no other medical explanation. The transition leading up to it, known as perimenopause, can last several years and bring symptoms that affect a woman’s physical health, emotional wellbeing and daily functioning.”Although menopause most commonly occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, the experience varies considerably. Symptoms may begin years before periods stop, leaving some women struggling to understand changes they had not anticipated.

Hot flushes and night sweats are among the best-known symptoms, but the experience can be much broader. Sleep disturbances, mood changes, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, joint discomfort and energy changes can also occur. The severity and combination of symptoms differ from one woman to another. “This is why awareness matters. Women should not have to spend months questioning their own experiences or feeling that they are somehow failing because they cannot function in the same way they did before,” Rudolph says. A workplace issue employers can no longer ignore The consequences of menopause do not stop at the doctor’s office or the front door. Women may be navigating symptoms while managing businesses, leading teams, raising children, supporting partners and caring for ageing parents.

For working women, the pressure can be particularly intense. A difficult night’s sleep may be followed by a full day of meetings, deadlines, decision-making and responsibilities that cannot easily be postponed.The challenge is compounded when workplaces offer little understanding or support.A 2022 South African survey of more than 1,200 women cited in discussions about menopause awareness found that 66% of working respondents said their employers had no specific solutions to support them through menopause, while 85% said they would value some form of workplace support. The survey was conducted by www.daliah.co.zaThese figures point to a significant gap between what employees need and what many workplaces are prepared to provide. The original survey should be consulted for its precise methodology and findings, but the broader issue deserves serious attention: menopause can affect working life, yet the subject is often absent from conversations about employee wellbeing. When symptoms are misunderstood, a woman who is struggling to concentrate may be perceived as disengaged. Someone experiencing disrupted sleep and fatigue may be judged as less productive. Another may avoid asking for adjustments because she fears embarrassment, discrimination, or being viewed as less capable.This creates a workplace culture in which women may feel compelled to hide what they are experiencing rather than seek support.

FIVE THINGS EMPLOYERS CAN DO DIFFERENTLY Supporting women through menopause does not necessarily require expensive interventions or complicated programmes. It begins with recognising that employees may experience health challenges that are not always visible. Employers can start by providing credible menopause information, training managers to approach health-related conversations sensitively, and ensuring that employees know where to seek confidential support. Where practical, flexible working arrangements, access to cooler and well-ventilated spaces, reasonable opportunities for breaks and appropriate adjustments to working conditions may also help women manage symptoms.

Workplace policies should be guided by employees’ needs, applicable labour and health requirements, and consultation with occupational health professionals where appropriate. Above all, women should not be expected to disclose private medical information publicly to be treated with understanding. Families and colleagues also have a role to play. Listening without judgement, avoiding dismissive comments and recognising that symptoms can affect everyday functioning may make it easier for women to seek help before their difficulties become overwhelming. For some women, additional support may include supplements formulated for hormonal wellbeing, or IV nutrient therapy focused on hydration, nutrient status and recovery. These are not treatments for menopause itself and are not appropriate for everyone. Treatments must be administered by SANC-registered nurses following medical screening and clinical protocols.