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Vans Harbor Mule VR3 Review: Where Casual Comfort Meets Effortless Style

The Vans Harbor Mule VR3 is an unassuming yet delightfully versatile casual slip-on. Seamlessly bridging the gap between an everyday street clog and a plush house slipper, it brings cozy aesthetics and practical performance into one effortless package.

First Impressions & Aesthetic

At first glance, the Harbor Mule VR3 keeps things wonderfully simple. Featuring a rounded toe box and a rich suede upper, its silhouette draws stylish comparisons to classic slip-ons like the Birkenstock Boston. When deciding between classic Black and Khaki Beige, the beige instantly stood out for its soft, versatile tone, a sentiment echoed by my daughter, making it an immediate family favorite.

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Vans Harbor Mule VR3 Review

Comfort, Fit & Interior

True to its easy-on, easy-off premise, the interior features a plush, fuzzy faux-fur lining that provides instant warmth and cushion. Whether stepping out for a quick errand or wearing them around the house all day, the comfortable construction adds a literal spring to your step without compromising on support.

The Vans Harbor Mule VR3 successfully blends laid-back aesthetics with all-day cozy performance

Sole & Sustainability

Underfoot, Vans equips the mule with a lightweight VR3Cush™ midsole paired with a durable VR3Waffle™ outsole for dependable traction. Notably, as part of Vans' VR3 eco-conscious line, the footwear is constructed with at least 30% recycled, repurposed, or regenerative materials.

Retailing at R 1 899,00 ZAR, the Vans Harbor Mule VR3 successfully blends laid-back aesthetics with all-day cozy performance. Available in versatile colorways like Black, Khaki Beige, and Demitasse Brown, it's a highly recommended addition to any casual wardrobe.

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