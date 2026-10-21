Vans Harbor Mule VR3 Review: Where Casual Comfort Meets Effortless Style

The Vans Harbor Mule VR3 is an unassuming yet delightfully versatile casual slip-on. Seamlessly bridging the gap between an everyday street clog and a plush house slipper, it brings cozy aesthetics and practical performance into one effortless package.

First Impressions & Aesthetic

At first glance, the Harbor Mule VR3 keeps things wonderfully simple. Featuring a rounded toe box and a rich suede upper, its silhouette draws stylish comparisons to classic slip-ons like the Birkenstock Boston. When deciding between classic Black and Khaki Beige, the beige instantly stood out for its soft, versatile tone, a sentiment echoed by my daughter, making it an immediate family favorite.