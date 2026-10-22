Car Review: Four wheels. Four moods. Find your drive

Whether you’re heading across town, out of the city or simply making an entrance, the right car can change the way you experience the journey. Here are four SUVs bringing their own take on modern luxury, performance, technology and lifestyle. 01 OMODA C9: Luxury, with a little attitude OMODA C9 Car Type: Flagship luxury SUV The OMODA C9 sits at the top of the brand’s South African range, bringing a more premium take on the SUV. Available in Inspire 2WD and Explore AWD, it combines sophisticated and sleek styling, serious power and a generous helping of technology.

The Look: Designed to turn heads The C9 has a presence. Its coupé-inspired roofline gives the SUV a cool and dynamic silhouette, while the borderless diamond-pattern grille and flush-fitting door handles keep the overall look clean and modern. The 134-element LED daytime running lights are a particularly striking detail. The Details: Premium from every angle Both versions come with 20-inch wheels, privacy glass and a panoramic sunroof. The Explore AWD adds red-painted brake callipers for an extra sporty touch. It’s the kind of SUV that looks equally at home outside a five-star hotel or heading out of town for the weekend. The Drive: Powerful and composed Under the bonnet sits a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 192 kW and 400 N.m of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s enough power to make the C9 feel confident and responsive, while the suspension setup is designed to keep the ride composed.

The Performance: Choose your adventure The Explore AWD adds all-wheel-drive capability and Continuous Damping Control, along with a choice of Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand and Off-Road driving modes. Whether you’re navigating city streets or heading onto more challenging terrain, the C9 has a setting for it. The Comfort: Room to breathe The C9 seats five across two rows, with a spacious cabin designed for both everyday driving and longer journeys. The panoramic sunroof adds to the feeling of openness, while second-row privacy glass gives passengers a little more peace and quiet. The boot offers a generous 660 litres of space with the rear seats up, expanding to an impressive 1,783 litres with the 60/40 split-folding seats down. There’s also additional storage beneath the armrest. The GLAMOUR Extra: Your drinks, exactly how you like them

One of the more unexpected luxury touches is the refrigerated/heated box, which can keep drinks cold or warm depending on your preference. GLAMOUR Verdict: The OMODA C9 makes a strong case for the modern luxury SUV: striking design, substantial power, generous space and thoughtful details, all wrapped into one very polished package. It’s bold without being over-the-top, practical without feeling utilitarian, and definitely designed to make an entrance.

02 ICAUR 03T: Electric, sleek and seriously head-turning iCAUR 03T. Image: Supplied Car Type: Fully electric SUV The iCAUR 03T brings a bold new take on the electric SUV, pairing rugged proportions with a sleek, futuristic finish. Available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, it’s designed for everyday driving without sacrificing personality. The Look: Retro-inspired. Modern execution. This is an SUV that gets noticed. The squared-off silhouette, pronounced wheel arches, slim LED lighting and 19-inch alloy wheels give it a distinctive road presence. I loved the balance between its slightly retro shape and thoroughly modern detailing. The Interior: Sleek meets high-tech Inside, the 03T feels contemporary and considered, with a spacious five-seat cabin, panoramic glass roof and a clean, technology-led dashboard. It has that lovely feeling of getting into a car that looks just as good from the driver’s seat as it does from the outside.

The Tech: Smart and connected Technology is central to the experience, with advanced driving modes and a fully electric powertrain. The AWD version offers nine drive modes, including Sport, Slippery, Beach, Muddy and All-Road, giving you plenty of flexibility beyond city driving. The Drive: Quiet, quick and fun The electric power delivery is instant, making the 03T feel impressively quick off the line. The AWD version produces 205 kW and 385 N.m of torque and can go from 0–100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. It’s smooth and quiet when you want it to be, but press the accelerator and there’s plenty of punch. The Sound: Turn up the music The sound system deserves its own mention. Whether you’re navigating the morning commute or heading out of the city, the audio experience adds another layer to the drive. And with that panoramic roof and spacious cabin, it makes the 03T feel more like a lifestyle space than simply a car.

Image: Supplied The Range: Made for everyday life The AWD model has a claimed NEDC range of up to 436 km, while DC fast charging takes the battery from 10–80% in around 30 minutes. It also features V2L technology, allowing the vehicle to power external devices. Room to move With five seats, generous space across both rows and a 450-litre boot that expands to 1,238 litres with the rear seats folded, the 03T manages to be practical without looking overly utilitarian. GLAMOUR Verdict

The iCAUR 03T is for the driver who wants their EV to have a point of view. I loved its sleek interior and exterior design, but it’s the combination of speed, silence, technology and unmistakable road presence that really makes it stand out. Fully electric, genuinely fun to drive and guaranteed to turn heads. 03 LEPAS L6: Refined, spacious and seriously well equipped LEPAS L6. Image: Supplied Car Type: Premium lifestyle SUV The Lepas L6 is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol SUV that puts equal emphasis on style, comfort and technology. It’s positioned as an everyday vehicle with enough refinement for longer journeys and enough practicality for family life. The Look: Bold with a polished finish The L6 has serious road presence. Its prominent grille, slim lighting signature and sculpted profile give it a confident, contemporary look, while the wider rear stance makes it feel planted on the road. It manages to look premium without trying too hard.

The Interior: Calm, spacious and considered The cabin is where the L6 really makes its case. There’s plenty of room for both front and rear passengers, while the wraparound dashboard and clean centre console give the interior a sophisticated feel. The panoramic sunroof adds to that sense of openness. The Comfort: Designed to settle you in The seats are a highlight, with nine-layer construction, 10-way electric adjustment, lumbar support, heating, ventilation and memory functionality. Dual-zone climate control and air purification add another layer of comfort, particularly on longer drives. The Tech: Everything at your fingertips A 13.2-inch waterfall-style touchscreen anchors the cabin, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus touch, voice and gesture controls. There’s also 50 W wireless charging, multiple USB ports and an electronic column shifter that keeps the centre console looking sleek and uncluttered.

The Sound: Sony does the soundtrack The Sony sound system brings an immersive audio experience to the cabin, making the L6 particularly appealing for anyone who considers a good playlist an essential part of the drive. The Drive: Smooth and composed Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 108 kW and 225 N.m of torque, the L6 is tuned more for comfortable, everyday driving than outright performance. The suspension setup and additional noise-reduction measures help create a quiet, settled ride. The Smart Stuff: Technology that actually helps One of the more interesting features is the tracing reverse function, which can retrace a previously driven path for up to 50 metres – particularly useful when navigating tight spaces. There’s also automated parking assistance and a 540-degree panoramic camera system.

The Safety: Confidence comes standard The L6 features 19 driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, blind spot detection, autonomous emergency braking and traffic-jam assist. Seven airbags and a high-strength steel body structure add another layer of protection. The Practicality: Room for real life With a 2,700 mm wheelbase, up to 911 mm of rear legroom and 39 storage areas throughout the cabin, the L6 is designed around everyday usability. Fold the rear seats flat and there’s even more flexibility for luggage, shopping or weekend adventures. The GLAMOUR Extra: The details matter

From the panoramic sunroof and premium-feeling cabin to the Sony sound system, electronic shifter and clever storage, the L6 feels like a vehicle that understands the little things that make everyday driving more enjoyable. GLAMOUR Verdict: Style meets substance The Lepas L6 makes a strong first impression, and its appeal goes beyond its polished exterior. It combines a sophisticated cabin, generous space, smart technology and a comfort-focused drive into a package that feels designed for modern life. It’s an SUV that puts refinement and lifestyle appeal firmly in the driver’s seat.

04 JAECOO J5: Compact, confident and seriously well equipped JAECOO J5. Image: Supplied Car Type: Compact lifestyle SUV The JAECOO J5 is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol SUV that brings together distinctive design, everyday practicality and a generous dose of technology. Positioned below the larger J7 in JAECOO’s South African line-up, the J5 is available in four derivatives – Core, Vortex, Glacier and Inferno – offering different levels of luxury and technology. The Look: Bold with an urban edge The J5 has plenty of road presence for a compact SUV. Its bold front grille, slim high-mounted headlights and squared-off wheel arches give it a confident, subtly muscular profile, while the full-width rear light bar adds a sophisticated finishing touch. The Interior: Modern, comfortable and well thought-out The cabin has a clean, contemporary feel, with the level of specification increasing as you move through the range. The Core features black cloth upholstery, automatic climate control, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen and an eight-inch digital driver’s display. Higher-spec models introduce leather upholstery, power-adjustable seating and more premium finishes.

The Comfort: Everyday luxury The J5 is designed to make daily driving easy and comfortable. Automatic climate control is standard, while the flagship Inferno adds dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats. The Tech: Smart and connected Technology is one of the J5’s strongest selling points. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, alongside USB and USB Type-C connectivity. The Sound: Your soundtrack, upgraded The audio offering improves as you climb the range, with the Glacier featuring a six-speaker system and the flagship Inferno receiving an eight-speaker JAECOO sound system.

The Drive: Smooth and composed Every J5 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 115 kW and 230 N.m of torque, with power sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. Three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – are available on the Core. With fuel consumption rated at 7.5 L/100 km, the J5 is geared towards smooth, efficient everyday driving rather than outright performance. The Smart Stuff: More technology as you move up The J5’s driver-assistance technology becomes increasingly comprehensive across the range. The Core features rear parking sensors, while the Vortex adds a reverse camera, cruise control and speed-limit setting. The Safety: Confidence comes standard The J5 comes equipped with ABS, electronic stability programme, brake assist, electronic brake-force distribution, traction control, hill start assist and ISOFIX child-seat attachments. Dual front and front-side airbags are standard.