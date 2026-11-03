A Taste of La Dolce Vita: Why Caffé Balducci should be on your Cape Town dining list

There is something special about discovering a restaurant that gets the details right: beautiful interiors, great service, an inviting atmosphere and, of course, food that leaves you wanting more. Caffé Balducci ticks all these boxes, making it a wonderful addition to Cape Town's ever-evolving dining scene. The GLAMOUR team and I recently spent a Friday afternoon at this stylish dining destination in the buzzing Sea Point neighbourhood, and it was the perfect way to ease into the weekend. From the moment we stepped inside, we were taken by the interiors. Think sophisticated Italian-inspired elegance, beautiful finishes, considered design and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that feels both luxurious and relaxed. It's effortlessly chic without feeling overly formal – the kind of restaurant where you can arrive for a casual lunch and happily find yourself staying well into the afternoon.

Caffé Balducci. Image: Supplied Caffé Balducci. Image: Supplied A menu worth lingering over While Caffé Balducci celebrates the Italian art of dining, our team was particularly impressed by the sushi. Beautifully presented, fresh and delicious, it was undoubtedly one of the highlights of our afternoon. The sushi offering makes the restaurant an appealing choice for those who enjoy something a little different from the traditional Italian dining experience. It's perfect for sharing around the table, particularly when paired with a refreshing cocktail or a chilled glass of wine. And that's part of Balducci's appeal: it offers an experience that caters to different moods and occasions. Whether you're in the mood for a leisurely lunch, a more indulgent dinner or simply something delicious to enjoy with friends, there's plenty to explore. Caffè Balducci's Thai-Style Prawn Noodles. Image: Supplied Caffè Balducci's Biscoff Tiramisu. Image: Supplied Caffè Balducci's Antipasti Platter. Image: Supplied The art of a good drink No great afternoon out is complete without something lovely in your glass, and Balducci certainly delivers. Its extensive wine list showcases some of the Cape's finest wines, alongside Champagnes and Proseccos. For wine enthusiasts, the restaurant's iconic wine bar is a standout feature, offering an impressive selection of 60 premium wines by the glass, served in Riedel glasses designed to enhance the tasting experience. If you're unsure what to choose, the experienced sommeliers are on hand to help you find the perfect pour.

The cocktail menu is equally impressive, featuring beautifully crafted drinks made with fresh fruit juices, premium spirits and quality mixers. With names such as Blush Horizon, Crimson Tide, Island Ember and Paloma Rosa, the selection is as appealing as it sounds. Beyond wine and cocktails, the drinks offering extends to a great selection of whiskies, single malts, brandies, Cognac, Armagnac, Calvados, liqueurs, craft beers and ciders. Service that makes the experience What also stood out during our visit was the service. Attentive, welcoming and professional, the team made us feel comfortable throughout the afternoon. Good service can elevate an already lovely dining experience, and it's always appreciated when the staff understand the importance of making guests feel looked after without being intrusive.

Caffè Balducci's sustainably sourced, freshly caught Cape Linefish. Image: Supplied Caffè Balducci's Prosciutto Crudo Caprese served on homemade Focaccia. Imge: Supplied A little something extra If you're someone who enjoys exploring the Slick Restaurant Group's dining destinations, its loyalty programme is worth looking into. Members receive 10% of their bill total credited to their loyalty card, redeemable at participating Slick Restaurants, including Belthazar and Gibson's at the V&A Waterfront. There's also a R200 birthday voucher to enjoy. Existing cardholders can continue using their accumulated points. The GLAMOUR verdict Beautiful interiors, a prime Sea Point location, attentive service and delicious sushi and pasta make Caffé Balducci a dining destination worth adding to your Cape Town summer plans. We loved the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere, and can see this becoming a favourite for long lunches, celebratory catch-ups and sundowners with friends. If you're looking for somewhere to enjoy the best of Cape Town's summer dining culture, with good food, great drinks and an atmosphere that encourages you to linger, Caffé Balducci is certainly worth a visit.