Inside GLAMOUR’s October issue: The stories, trends and finds on the Editor's radar

There’s a definite shift in the air as we head into spring. The days are getting longer, the weather is warming up, and everything feels a little more energetic. Even getting up for that morning workout feels easier, perhaps because summer and the promise of a holiday are suddenly within reach. It’s a mood we’ve carried into this edition of GLAMOUR: optimistic, celebratory and looking firmly ahead. We’re kicking things off with one of our favourite celebrations of the year: GLAMOUR’s Most GLAMOURous Awards (#GMG2026). Inside, we bring you the official portraits of our incredible winners, beautifully captured by Pedro Ridwan, exclusive interviews and some of the standout moments from a night dedicated to celebrating individuality, influence and personal style.

To our 2026 winners, congratulations once again. We’re so proud to celebrate you and all that you represent. GLAMOUR Editor-In-Chief Nontando Mposo and Omila Gqobhoka. Beauty is having a major moment in this issue. We are excited to launch this year’s GLAMOUR Beauty Awards, bringing together the best local and international brands as they vie for our coveted silver and gold GLAMOUR seals of approval. Elsewhere in the beauty pages, we’re making beauty work for every budget with Splurge or Budget on page 54, go behind the brand with Masodi on page59, spotlight on creators making waves, and we are unpacking the haircare trend everyone seems to be talking about: hair cycling.

There’s also plenty more to discover beyond beauty. On page 90, travel content creator Popi takes us into her world in an exclusive interview. On page100, Beauty Through the Ages explores how our ideas of beauty have evolved over time, while page 116 puts you in the driver’s seat for our big motoring feature. And, of course, there’s our cover. Cleo, Lebo Lion, Lesego, Auctavia, Oratile and Pamela are a brilliant meeting of experience, influence and what’s next. These creator-economy OGs have helped shape the culture and digital landscape we know today, and they’re now passing the baton to a new generation. In our cover story, they talk about the evolution of the creator industry, the lessons they’ve learnt along the way and where they believe it’s all heading next. Fashion is also looking ahead, with our edit of the trends, key pieces and styling ideas set to take us into the summer months.

There’s a lot to love in this issue, from beauty discoveries and fashion inspiration to culture, travel, cars and the women shaping the world around us. Consider this issue your invitation to embrace the new energy, to try something different and have a little fun with it. On my radar this month? Finding inspiration in unexpected places, making room for new experiences and discovering the little things that make everyday life feel more exciting. From glossy cheeks and juicy, bitten lips to beauty innovations that blur the line between makeup, skincare and self-care, this edit is all about products that make an impact. From smart design to beautiful textures and formulas that work hard—with a little luxury thrown in. These are the beauty, fashion and lifestyle finds currently on my radar. BIRKENSTOCK x Repetto Opera Icon Pink Two heritage names come together in a beautifully considered collaboration that pairs BIRKENSTOCK’s signature comfort with Repetto’s ballet-inspired elegance. The collectionreimagines iconic silhouettes through a refined, feminine lens, with thoughtful details that elevate everyday style. In South Africa, the standout Opéra sabot features fluid wrap around laces inspired by ballet ribbons, while the classic Arizona is updated with oversized round buckles for a sculptural finish. The result? A sophisticated take on comfort that feels as good as it looks.

R9 999. Available at BIRKENSTOCK stores and online at birkenstocksa.co.za BIRKENSTOCK x Repetto Opera Icon Pink. Dolce & Gabanna Rose Dew Lip Bite in Flirty Red For a fresh, just-bitten pout, the Dolce & Gabbana Rose Dew Lip Bite delivers a customisable wash of colour with a glossy, dewy finish. The 24-hour hydrating lip tint offers a +73% boost in instant lip hydration, while its buildable formula creates anything from a subtle ush to a more saturated pop of colour. Available in six versatile shades, it leaves lips with a long-lasting sheen and fresh, semi-permanent tint. The clever teardrop-shaped applicator features a precise tip and central reservoir, depositing just the right amount of product for a juicy, three-dimensional effect. Enriched with Italian Rose Extract, known for its moisturising and antioxidant properties, and Hyaluronic Acid for added hydration and a plumping effect, the lightweight, non-sticky formula leaves lips feeling fresh and comfortable. Price: R995.00 at Woolworths and others

Dolce & Gabanna Rose Dew Lip Bite in Flirty Red. Carrol Boyes 4-piece Cutlery Set Make everyday dining a little more design-led with Carrol Boyes’ sculptural four-piece cutlery set. Each stainless-steel piece features the brand’s signature uid contours, balancing organicform with practical function. Finished with a polished mirror sheen, the set is dishwasher safeand tarnish resistant, while the beautifully designed box makes it equally suited to gifting. R2 699. Available at Carrol Boyes retail stores and online at carrolboyes.com Carrol Boyes 4-piece Cutlery Set. La Beauté Louis Vuitton Crayon Precision meets luxury with the LV Crayon, an innovative Monogram-shaped lip liner from La Beauté Louis Vuitton, created under the artistic direction of Dame Pat McGrath. Bringing the precision of McGrath’s legendary runway artistry to everyday beauty, the liner delivers intense, high-impact colour in 10richly pigmented shades, spanning soft nude 190 Beige Atlas to deep burgundy896 Monogram Rouge. Designed to de ne, sculpt and shape, it’s a versatile essential for creating everything from a subtly polished pout to a more dramatic statement lip—across every skin tone.