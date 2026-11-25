At 23, Nikilitha Mantungwa is already carving out her space in South Africa’s music industry. The music supervisor and entrepreneur founded Kopton Music in 2023 while completing her Bachelor of Music at North-West University, turning her interest in the business of music into a growing enterprise. Her career began during her gap year when she entered the world of sync licensing, securing her first placement on Netflix’s Blood & Water. Since then, Kopton Music has grown to offer music publishing, consultation and supervision services, working with clients including Netflix, Showmax, Jameson, MTN, DStv, Rain and Astron Energy, as well as international publishing partners in the UK.

Driven by a passion for championing emerging South African musicians, Mantungwa wants to create opportunities for local talent to reach audiences through film, television and advertising. Recently graduating with an Honours degree in Music, her academic research also explored her experiences as a young South African entrepreneur. Here, Mantungwa shares the women who have inspired her journey, shaped her perspective and helped her become the woman she is today.

My Mother, Thembela Mantungwa Thembela Mantungwa. Image: Supplied My mother is a powerhouse. Whenever people compliment me, I always think, ‘If only they knew, I get this directly from her.’ Without her, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. She had me when she was just 24 and, as a single mother, still pursued her dreams and built a career in PR and communications. Her resilience taught me that you can go after your dreams while raising a child and building a life for yourself. She taught me the importance of following through, putting your mind to something and doing it properly. More importantly, she taught me that pursuing your dreams should also be about making an impact and helping people along the way. My mother never walks into a room and leaves it the same, there’s always a positive change.

She has an incredible work ethic. If she says she’s going to do something, it gets done. She’s also an academic working towards her PhD, which continues to inspire me because she reminds me that there are no age limits to pursuing the things you want. She’s taught me how to be an all-around woman, to go after what I want, put myself first, but always remember that I’m part of a community and have a responsibility to help others.

Bathandekile Myeni Nikilitha and Bathandekile Myeni I met Bathandekile Myeni at university, where she was the receptionist at the School of Music while pursuing her own studies. She was often the first person I’d see when I arrived and the last person I’d see when I left. During my undergrad, and later when I was struggling with my honours research, she became the person I would run to. Whenever I felt overwhelmed or questioned whether I was going to finish my degree, she reminded me why I started in the first place. University also came with a lot of personal growth, and she was someone I could turn to when I needed an objective perspective, whether I was dealing with friendships, learning to stand up for myself or simply trying to figure things out. She was always my cheerleader.

I honestly don’t think I would have made it through those four years without her. She looked out for my wellbeing beyond academics, and I still keep in touch with her today. That’s why I invited her to my graduation pictures — she was such an important part of that journey.” My Aunt, Nontsikelelo Mantungwa Nontsikelelo Mantungwa. Image: Supplied Although I’m not religious, my aunt Nsige is very religious, and she’s taught me the importance of gratitude. She gives thanks to God, and I’ve taken that from her — being grateful for what I’ve accomplished, how far I’ve come and simply being present in the moment.

She’s also a safe space for me. Whether I’m having a difficult day and need someone to talk to or I’m looking for advice, she’s always there. She’s taught me to appreciate the people I’ve met along the way and the beauty of life. She’s a pharmacist by profession and, naturally, the family pharmacist. But beyond that, she’s taught me to take care of myself, from my physical health and wellness to my mental wellbeing. She’s always checking in and making sure I’m okay. That’s the kind of care she’s brought into my life.”

My Best Friend, Spencer Scheepers Spencer Scheepers and Nikilitha. Image: Supplied Spencer has been my best friend for 14 years. We met in primary school when I was 10, in 2012, and she’s truly a one-of-one friend. I don’t have another friendship like ours, and I think you only meet someone like that once in your life. There’s no version of myself she hasn’t seen, and she’s always been there for me through every chapter. Our friendship has taught me that you can remain close even when you don’t live in the same city. We once went a whole year without seeing each other, but somehow, our bond only grew stronger. Spencer reminds me to have fun, celebrate myself and appreciate how special life is. She’s my sister, my best friend and my confidant. And we always joke that we’ll end up in an old-age home together.