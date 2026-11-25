If Thabsie was going to accept an award for Fashion & Creative Influence, arriving in an outfit that understood the assignment felt appropriate. The singer stepped onto the GQ South Africa Men of the Year Awards red carpet in a striking red-and-white ensemble that made a case for dressing with a little imagination. Image: Instagram/@thabsie Held at Cape Town's Taj Hotel on 21 November, the ceremony saw Thabsie take home the Fashion & Creative Influence Award, dressed in a custom-feeling combination of colour, texture and exaggerated proportions courtesy of South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. It was the kind of outfit that didn't need much introduction, with its sculptural elements and feathered details doing all the talking.

The red strapless bodice was the first thing to catch our eye. With almost flame-like detailing across the chest, it gave the top an almost sculpted appearance. Oversized feathered sleeves brought movement to the look, while matching feather details around the hips added another layer of texture. It was playful, a little extravagant and a welcome departure from the predictable red-carpet formula. Image: Instagram/@thabsie The white skirt was equally interesting. Falling to the floor, it featured rows of circular embellishments with red centres, creating a pattern that was almost graphic against the fabric. The detailing carried the look without competing with the bodice, while the skirt's length and trailing finish added to its overall shape. The red and white combination could easily have felt overly costume-like, but the balance between the two pieces made it work. The look comes from Gert-Johan Coetzee's Reflection Autumn/Winter 2027 collection, which was showcased at South African Fashion Week, bringing runway design straight to one of the year's biggest fashion and entertainment gatherings.

Thabsie kept the rest of her styling considered, opting for round white earrings that echoed the detailing on her skirt. Her long, black hair was styled in soft waves with a side part, paired with warm-toned makeup, defined eyes and a nude lip. With so much happening in the outfit, keeping the beauty look understated was a good decision. Thabsie celebrates her Fashion & Creative Influence win at the 2026 GQ South Africa Men of the Year Awards. Image:Instagram/@Thabsie And the fashion recognition didn't end with the evening. Thabsie's GQ win adds to a year in which her personal style has also received its flowers at GLAMOUR's Most Glamorous Fashion Awards. In July, she took home the Style Influencer Award at GMG, making this her second fashion-related accolade of the year. There's something satisfying about seeing an artist's style receive recognition in its own right, particularly when their fashion choices feel like an extension of their personality rather than an afterthought. Thabsie has never been afraid to have fun with dressing, and this year's awards are a reminder that her fashion presence is becoming just as noteworthy as her music.