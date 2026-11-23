Kim Kardashian has finally got the Ferrari red memo. After a pastel pink in the paddock at last month’s Singapore Grand Prix, the Skims founder has gone full-throttle on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton’s team colors. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session on Friday night, Kardashian turned out to support Hamilton in a look that was full-throttle Ferrari; of course, with a Kim Kardashian twist. Staying true to her second-skin silhouettes, Kardashian wore red leather lace-up leggings with a matching, skintight zip-up top and strappy scarlet stilettos. A black leather trench coat, cinched tightly at the waist, brought it all together, and she added some oversized shield sunglasses and long, glossy black hair to complete the look. Ferrari pit crew, but make it fashion.

Kardashian watched qualifying from the Ferrari garage, where fellow guests included George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. With Hamilton behind the wheel, she was making her third Grand Prix appearance of the season—and continuing to establish what’s become a quite fabulous Formula 1 wardrobe in the process. At the Monaco Grand Prix in June, Kardashian made her paddock debut in a sheer black Gucci bodysuit, flared jeans, pointed stilettos, and those now-familiar shield sunglasses, channeling the original noughties WAGs. For race day, she switched into a draped, one-shouldered cream gown with an open back. Then came Singapore, where she eschewed Ferrari red for a sugary sweet pink, wearing a sheer Alaïa spring 2024 turtleneck dress with a matching Hermès Mini Kelly. The following day, she dipped into the Roberto Cavalli archives for a spring 2003 silk chiffon skirt set featuring a corseted waist and floral print.

Through it all, Kardashian has stuck to the style signatures that have long defined her wardrobe: sculpted shapes and statement-making accessories at the center of every look. Seeing her finally commit to her boyfriend's team colors—and while Hamilton may have been eliminated at the Vegas qualifier—the pair are feeling more and more like endgame. By Anna Cafolla Vogue.com