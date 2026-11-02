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Zendaya, the darling of the red carpet

At a young age, Zendaya became what many would call a fashion icon. The word“icon” has been thrown around loosely — even carelessly — in recent years, but with her, no term fits more precisely. Much of that is thanks to her stylist, Law Roach, the self-proclaimed “image architect,” who has been by her side since she was fourteen.What makes their story so remarkable is how it began. Early in her career, luxury houses like Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci, and Valentino wouldn’t lend her clothes at all, assuming a young Disney actress couldn’t sell their image to a wider audience. So Roach — who had run a vintage store in Chicago — dressed her almost entirely in vintage, out of necessity rather than trend.

Theirs is a story of complete trust, a shared love of fashion, and — as they’ve both said many times over — a bond that has nothing to do with the industry around them. Roach has called her his “annoying little sister,” describing their relationship as real, not the “fake industry love” so often on display.The rise of this fashion duo has been extraordinary. Roach has said the two“grew up together” and “built our careers together,” becoming, in his words, a blueprint for what people now expect a talent-stylist relationship to look like.The fact that they are both people of colour who built that blueprint inside aEuropean, historically white-dominated fashion industry speaks not just to their talent, but to their determination to make room for themselves where none were offered.

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What makes her red carpet appearances so exciting is “method dressing.” Zendaya and Roach have taken a concept from the acting craft — where a performer stays in character even o -camera, in pursuit of a more authentic performance — and applied it to fashion, building looks that echo the world of whatever fi lm she’s promoting. They didn’t originate the idea, but they’re widely credited with popularizing it. Margot Robbie and her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal have used the same approach for films like Barbie and Wuthering Heights, crafting looks that nod directly to her characters.Zendaya has turned the red carpet into her own runway — a place for concept, narrative, even theater. As a result, her fans, industry insiders, and the fashion world wait with bated breath to see what she’ll wear next. Whether she’s taking her seat in the front row of a Paris couture show, walking a movie premiere carpet, or making an entrance at a major awards ceremony, the anticipation never fades.Watching Zendaya and Law Roach isn’t just about the outfit — it’s witnessing over a decade of loyalty, artistic evolution, and a refusal to bow to industry norms. 

 

Zendaya wearing Vera Wang Haute Couture
Zendaya
Zendaya and long time friend and stylist Law Roach
Zendaya wearing Matières Fécales
Zendaya walking the red carpet
Zendaya at the Spiderman premiere

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Tania Durand

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