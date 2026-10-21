Victoria’s Secret brings back the Fantasy Bra worth $50 million with Kylie Jenner

For the return of Victoria’s Secret’s pricey and gemstone-encrusted Fantasy Bra—the first time the brand has put it on its runway since 2018—team VS needed a model who is not merely of the moment, but transcends it. They got just that with Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star-turned-beauty entrepreneur, who, with 380 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most popular personalities on the platform. Jenner, 29, stepped out onto the catwalk wearing a gauzy mini skirt, clear heels, and white feathered wings—but it was ultimately the Fantasy Bra that was the center of attention.
To mark its grand return, the brand pulled out all the stops with the bra itself, revealing a design that features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. It took 15 craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to build it, and the finished product weighs just under four pounds. The total cost? A whopping $50 million, the highest price (by some $35 million) for a Fantasy Bra to date.
“A big idea for the show was fandomonium,” says Adam Selman, chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret. “And the Fantasy Bra was one of the things that was requested the most from last year’s show. So we thought, OK, how do we do this in a really fun, excessive way? Because that’s what it is: a truly excessive piece of jewelry and artistry. It’s almost museum quality.”
As for the choice of Jenner, Selman said it was because she’s a “cultural powerhouse.”
“Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,” he continued. “That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She’s really created her own culture, which—how many people can say that? I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing Fantasy Bra, and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact. I think it’s fun. I think it’s really joyful, and I think it’s fun to celebrate in a different way that people aren’t going to expect.”
To help make sure the bra was loaded up with an appropriately impressive amount of glittering cabochons, Selman brought on a longtime stalwart of the jewelry trade, Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. “Victoria’s Secret represents confidence, beauty, and the freedom to express yourself,” Arabo said in an interview. “They built a brand that became part of American culture and changed the way people looked at the lingerie category. That’s what makes American fashion so special. There is this freedom to dream big, take risks, and create something that has never been done before.”
When Victoria’s Secret approached Arabo, it was an immediate “yes” for the designer who has made baubles for everyone from Madonna and Rihanna to Elton John and Victoria Beckham. “Victoria’s Secret took something as simple as a bra and transformed it into a piece of high jewelry,” he said. “Nobody was doing anything like that at the time. It brought together two worlds—fashion and high jewelry—in a way I had never seen before.” Arabo said he studied previous versions to see how he could evolve the concept. “My vision,” he said, “was to create a piece of high jewelry that could be worn as a bra. No fabric, only gold and diamonds.” Those 4,400+ diamonds were rendered in seven cuts—angel, heart, pear, marquise, oval, radiant, and round brilliant—and used four setting techniques meant to enhance the diamonds’ brilliance.
The Fantasy Bra has a long history, stretching back 30 years. The tradition began in 1996, when the debut style was worn in a print magazine ad by Claudia Schiffer and cost $1 million. Other highlights include 1999’s Millennium Bra, which was priced at $10 million and worn by Heidi Klum; 2000’s $15 million Red Hot Fantasy Bra, worn by Gisele Bündchen (the most expensive until this year’s); and the last Fantasy Bra, the Atelier Swarovski Fantasy Bra, which cost $1 million and was worn by Elsa Hosk in 2018.
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