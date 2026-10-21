Victoria’s Secret brings back the Fantasy Bra worth $50 million with Kylie Jenner

For the return of Victoria’s Secret’s pricey and gemstone-encrusted Fantasy Bra—the first time the brand has put it on its runway since 2018—team VS needed a model who is not merely of the moment, but transcends it. They got just that with Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star-turned-beauty entrepreneur, who, with 380 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most popular personalities on the platform. Jenner, 29, stepped out onto the catwalk wearing a gauzy mini skirt, clear heels, and white feathered wings—but it was ultimately the Fantasy Bra that was the center of attention. To mark its grand return, the brand pulled out all the stops with the bra itself, revealing a design that features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. It took 15 craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to build it, and the finished product weighs just under four pounds. The total cost? A whopping $50 million, the highest price (by some $35 million) for a Fantasy Bra to date.

“A big idea for the show was fandomonium,” says Adam Selman, chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret. “And the Fantasy Bra was one of the things that was requested the most from last year’s show. So we thought, OK, how do we do this in a really fun, excessive way? Because that’s what it is: a truly excessive piece of jewelry and artistry. It’s almost museum quality.” As for the choice of Jenner, Selman said it was because she’s a “cultural powerhouse.” “Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,” he continued. “That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She’s really created her own culture, which—how many people can say that? I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing Fantasy Bra, and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact. I think it’s fun. I think it’s really joyful, and I think it’s fun to celebrate in a different way that people aren’t going to expect.”