Pop of colour: What to wear to GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass 2026

With just one week to go until the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass 2026, it’s officially time to start thinking about what you’re going to wear. This year’s dress code is pops of colour, giving you the perfect excuse to have some fun with your personal style and step outside your usual wardrobe staples.
If you’re wondering what exactly counts as a “pop of colour”, there’s no need to overthink it. The dress code is less about committing to one particular shade or wearing colour from head to toe, and more about finding a way to incorporate something bright, unexpected or playful into your look. It could be a bold blazer, a colourful handbag, a pair of statement shoes or even a beauty look that does the talking. The idea is to make the look feel like you, while adding a little more colour than you might normally wear.
And because no two GLAMOUR readers have the same approach to getting dressed, there’s plenty of room to interpret the dress code in your own way. If your wardrobe is built around denim and sneakers, you can work in a bright top or colourful accessories. If you prefer a more polished look, a vibrant blazer or tailored trousers can add just enough impact. And for anyone who loves making a statement, this is your opportunity to fully embrace colour and let your outfit do the work.
The GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass is, after all, as much about personal style as it is about beauty. With a day dedicated to hair, makeup, trends and the people shaping the beauty conversation, the masterclass is an opportunity to have fun with your personal style.
You also don’t need to buy a new outfit for the occasion. Before heading out to the shops, take another look at what’s already in your wardrobe. That forgotten colourful bag, pair of heels you rarely wear or statement jacket hiding at the back of your wardrobe could be exactly what you need. A little creativity and a few well-chosen pieces can go a long way.
Whether you’re dressing up for the occasion, keeping things relaxed or sitting somewhere in between, the key is to choose pieces that you’ll feel comfortable and confident wearing throughout the day.
Not sure where to start? From relaxed streetwear to polished professional dressing, we’ve put together five ways to interpret this year’s pops of colour dress code for the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass 2026.
Streetwear
If sneakers, oversized silhouettes and relaxed fits are your everyday uniform, you don’t have to give them up for the occasion. Give your usual streetwear rotation a colourful update.
Chic Pop of Colour
For those who prefer a more understated approach, let one colourful piece do the talking. A bright handbag or pair of heels can bring an otherwise neutral outfit to life.
Play with Trendy Prints
If colour-blocking isn’t quite your thing, let prints do the work for you. From playful polka dots and bold stripes to animal prints and eye-catching florals, a printed piece can add personality to your outfit while ticking off the dress code.
Smart Casual
If you’re after something that strikes a balance between dressed-up and relaxed, smart casual is a reliable place to start. The aim is to look put-together without feeling overdressed.
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