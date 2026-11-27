Hand-beading, sunburst embellishment and lace-like cut-outs: the London Fashion Week favourite has stepped into footwear. If your shoes are usually the last thing you think about when getting dressed, ONALAJA would like a word. The brand is closing out 2026 with its first ever footwear collection, and these are not pairs designed to hide under a hemline.

Designed by founder and creative director Kanyinsola Onalaja, the line brings the label's sculptural approach to dressing down to the toes, with intricate hand-beading, jewellery-inspired details and signature cut-outs. It comes in UK sizes 3 to 9. The beaded one: Zari The Zari Hand-Beaded Heel is all about texture. Heritage-inspired beadwork runs across the front strap of a smooth vegan leather style, set on a four-inch heel. Choose from Espresso, Aubergine, Midnight Black, Amber or Dark Teal. Prefer to stay on the ground? A flat, daytime slipper version offers the same richly embellished mood in Midnight Black.

The party one: Zora Consider the Zora Sunburst Heel your jewellery for the night. A custom ONALAJA sunburst takes centre stage, its gold-plated brass rods radiating outwards and tipped with sparkling clear stones. Golden embellishments trace the vegan leather straps. It comes in Amber and Gold, Midnight Black and Gold, and Espresso and Gold. The cut-out one: signature mules Interlocking motifs create a lace-like upper that frames the foot, finished with an open toe, a low, slender heel and an easy slip-on shape. They come in Midnight Black and Metallic Gold, while a Gold variation adds long wraparound ties. The launch follows a big year for the brand. After debuting at Lagos Fashion Week in late 2025, ONALAJA was named a 2026 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund finalist, held its first London Fashion Week presentation in February and made its widely acclaimed LFW runway debut in September. It also arrives as the brand continues to rebuild after a devastating studio fire, marking a new chapter for its commitment to creativity and craftsmanship.