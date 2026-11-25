Your next favourite accessory might just talk back. EssilorLuxottica and Meta have announced that Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses will be available in South Africa from the end of November, officially bringing the AI glasses category to the country.
The launch follows millions of units sold worldwide, with the companies describing Ray-Ban Meta as the world’s leading AI glasses and a cultural phenomenon.
Ray-Ban Meta: your classics, upgraded
The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) comes in Wayfarer, Aviator and Zena styles, pairing those iconic design credentials with Meta AI, hands-free capture and open-ear audio.
In real life, that means you can ask questions about what you’re looking at, listen to music and podcasts, take calls, translate conversations, send messages and capture moments as you see them.
Style still gets a say. Choose from a wide range of clear and sun lenses, including Transitions®, polarised and blue light filter options, with unrestricted prescription options too. If you wear glasses every day, the optical-first Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Scriber Optics (Gen 2) were designed with you in mind.
There’s more to come: Ray-Ban Meta Audio, the brand’s first audio-only AI glasses, is due in 2027 in Clubmaster and Burbank styles.
Oakley Meta: made to move
For the run club regulars and weekend cyclists, Oakley Meta arrives in two performance styles, HSTN and Vanguard, in a mix of colour and lens combinations.
Oakley Meta HSTN brings bold looks, a built-in 3K Ultra HD camera for hands-free capture and powerful open-ear speakers. It has an IPX4 water resistance rating, and select pairs feature Oakley PRIZM™ lenses, designed to enhance vision and boost contrast in changing light and weather.
Oakley Meta Vanguard is the serious training partner. It has PRIZM™ lenses, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 122° field of view, high-decibel open-ear speakers and advanced wind noise reduction for running, cycling and outdoor workouts.
It’s also compatible with cycling helmets and hats, has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, and integrates with fitness apps such as Strava and Garmin to track your performance in real time.
“This is where iconic design meets everyday technology. Bringing the Oakley and Ray-Ban Meta glasses range to South Africa opens up a whole new way to see, share and interact with the world. Wearable technology is moving fast, and we're proud to put South Africans at the front of that shift with eyewear that works as hard as it looks,” says Karen Gold, Marketing Director at EssilorLuxottica.
From the end of November, you’ll find Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta nationwide at selected EssilorLuxottica optical retail partners, the Oakley retail store and online.
Recent stories by:
Tania Durand
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