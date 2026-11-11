Poetry opens a new lifestyle concept store in the heart of Paarl

Poetry opens the doors to its newest lifestyle concept store in Paarl, bringing together fashion, furniture, homeware, ceramics, art and objects for the home in a space that celebrates considered living and the character of the Winelands. Located on Lady Grey Street, the new store occupies a former bank that has been reimagined, bringing new life to a building rich in architectural character. What was once a maze of office partitions, corporate finishes and old teller counters has been transformed into a series of interconnected spaces, where original features sit alongside contemporary fittings and curated collections.

Poetry lifestyle concept store in Paarl. Image: Supplied Much of the building's original character has been preserved, from its granite and brickwork to the exposed roof trusses and hardwood flooring. Three of the original five bank vaults also remain, their heavy doors now painted Poetry pink. The main vault will become a changing space for special collections, artists and makers, bringing something new to discover with each visit. "Sometimes, as designers, we're so determined to make our mark that we forget to appreciate what's already there. With this project, knowing when to leave something alone was just as important as deciding what to introduce," says Johan Hewitt - van der Merwe, Executive Creative Director of Poetry. Image: Supplied Image: Supplied The Paarl store also reflects Poetry's continued evolution beyond fashion into a more expansive lifestyle offering. Bringing clothing, furniture, homeware and décor together. The collections are intended to be experienced as part of one cohesive story, reflecting the way personal style extends beyond the wardrobe and into the spaces we inhabit.

Each Poetry concept store has its own personality, shaped by its location and the building it occupies. Paarl offers the opportunity to introduce a broader assortment of furniture, ceramics and larger decorative pieces, alongside work by South African artists and makers. The store features ceramics from Pret - a - Pot, Wonki Ware and Gemma Orkin, Labrillo bowls by Lissa Claassens, locally produced upholstered furniture and locally made confectionery. Through these collaborations, Poetry continues to create opportunities for local creative talent to reach new audiences. Image: Supplied Image: Supplied Image: Supplied At the heart of the store is also a partnership with Sadie Coffee, a well - established Paarl favourite. Bringing coffee and a menu of light breakfasts, lunches and cakes into the space, the partnership adds another layer to the experience and reinforces Poetry's intention to create destinations that are part of the communities they occupy. "Over the past two years, we've had so many customers asking us to open a Poetry in Paarl. At the same time, we've been watching the town flourish, with wonderful investment and real momentum as it continues to evolve into a vibrant destination in the Winelands. When we found this building, we knew there was something special here. In the end, the building led us to Paarl, rather than the other way around," says Shelley Prinsloo, Managing Director of Poetry.

Sadie Coffee. Image: Supplied Johan Hewitt and Shelly Prinsloo. Image: Supplied While many retailers are reconsidering their physical footprints, Poetry sees an important role for thoughtfully conceived stores. The brand believes that the opportunity to touch, feel and engage with products, discover unexpected combinations and spend time in an inspiring environment remains an important part of the shopping experience. Its approach to growth is selective, favouring a small number of concept stores that offer something beyond a traditional retail environment. Rather than pursuing expansion for its own sake, Poetry continues to look for locations and buildings that allow the brand to connect with their surroundings. Image: Supplied Image: Supplied The Paarl store marks an exciting addition to Poetry's growing collection of lifestyle destinations, offering both existing customers and a new local audience the opportunity to experience the brand in a different way.