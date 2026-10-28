Vista Deck at One&Only Cape Town launches summer dining experience with Perrier-Jouët

There is something about summer that makes a long lunch feel like a good idea. The days are longer, the weather invites you to spend more time outdoors, and catching up with friends can easily turn into an afternoon spent around the table. Finding the right setting is part of the appeal, whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply making the most of a sunny day. For those looking for somewhere new to add to their summer plans, Vista Deck at One&Only Cape Town offers a waterfront setting for just that. Overlooking the resort’s waterways, with landscaped gardens and Table Mountain in the distance, it is a spot that lends itself to unhurried afternoons, good food and a glass of something chilled.

The venue is welcoming the warmer months with a seasonal Champagne experience in collaboration with Perrier-Jouët. The French Maison brings its Champagne heritage to Cape Town, adding another option for those looking to enjoy the city’s outdoor dining scene as the festive season approaches. Image: Michael Belcevski Image: Michael Belcevski Of course, a good lunch is about more than what is in your glass. Food, company and an atmosphere that encourages you to stay a little longer all play their part. At Vista Deck, chef Karen Dudley brings her own personality to the experience with a menu she describes as “wickedly delicious”. Created for sharing, the menu takes a playful approach to dining, making it well suited to a table of friends who would rather sample a little of everything than rush through a meal. There is also a story behind the Champagne being poured. Founded in 1811 by Pierre-Nicolas Perrier and Rose-Adélaïde Jouët, Perrier-Jouët has built its identity around a love of art and nature. Chardonnay remains central to the Maison’s floral style, while its appreciation for artistic expression has long been part of its history.