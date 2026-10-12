Time Out Market Cape Town's chefs are serving Summer with new seasonal menu dishes

Summer in Cape Town has a rhythm of its own. Mornings start at the beach, sunsets stretch well past dinner time, and the best plans often come together at the last minute. The new dishes suit that easy pace, with plates designed for sharing and flavours that pair well with a cold drink fromthe Market's bars. Groups can each order from a different kitchen and still sit down to eat together.“Our chefs have had fun with this menu.

Summer has arrived at Time Out Market Cape Town with the launch of its new summer menu, including a curated line-up of seasonal dishes to be enjoyed throughout the warmer season, all currently available.From fresh ceviche and sushi rolls to Greek mezze, pizza topped with hot honey and mango kulfi, the summer menu brings together a mix of lighter, vibrant dishes across the Market’s kitchens. It is food made for sharing and grazing.

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They've worked with fresh, seasonal produce and created dishes that are lighter and full of flavour, which is exactly what people want to eat when the weather warms up. Every counter has something new, so it's worth coming back more than once to try it all," says Russ Meyer, General Manager of Time Out Market Cape Town.

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At Una Más Taqueria, the Tuna ceviche combines fresh tuna with pineapple, jalapeños and acrisp tostada, while Sushiya brings a Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll with avocado and ponzu. For something fresh, NØSH CAFÉ serves a smoked salmon salad with grapefruit and pomegranate,while How Bao Now gives line fish a Thai-inspired twist with its Fried line fish bao served withThai red curry. For the table, Opá! Greek Street Food's Mezze Platter brings together pitas, hummus, tzatziki,halloumi, dolmades and souvlaki.

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Over at YARD, the Williamsburg pizza is topped with spicy Italian sausage, ricotta, and hot honey, while CARNE adds a beef sausage with grilled corn and onion relish. And for something sweet, Kapoochka’s Mango kulfi offers a cool end to a summer’s night. These are just a few of the new highlights, with plenty more new summer dishes to discover across the Market.The summer menu will be available from October 2026 to March 2027, and guests can look forward to enjoying the Market’s lively atmosphere, complete with live music and fun activities available throughout the summer season.